MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Last Sunday’s MAFS UK girls’ night started out fun but quickly turned into chaos. Julia-Ruth dropped a bombshell, admitting she’d been texting Steven and had been intimate with Joe after filming ended, leaving the group completely stunned.

Unsurprisingly, Maeve, Nelly, and Keye weren’t having it, and they made their feelings very clear on Instagram.

Keye is really good friends with Maeve and Nelly, so it wasn’t a surprise that he stood up for both of them after they were hurt by Julia-Ruth’s behaviour. He had previously shaded Julia-Ruth for only being in the experiment for “five minutes of fame”.

But after the girls’ night, he doubled down. He wrote on Instagram, “Last night on MAFS UK, what was meant to be a girls’ night out turned into a reminder that when my people are attacked, I stand firm. Loyalty isn’t performative; it’s instinct. The irony? I should’ve trusted the warning labels I was adorned in.”

He made it very clear that his loyalty isn’t a show, and he’s got his friends’ backs no matter what.

Echoing that, Rebecca also wrote that she’ll always be a “girls’ girl till the day I die”, which was definitely a dig at Julia-Ruth.

Maeve was obviously hurt and angry at both Joe and Julia-Ruth. She wrote on Instagram, “Last night was a lot. I’ve sat with it before posting this because I never want to react from a place of anger or ego. Anyone who truly knows me knows I’m loyal to my core. I will always have another woman’s back. I’m a girls’ girl through and through.”

She continued, “I’d never pull someone apart, talk badly about them, or purposely hurt someone for clout or attention. If being outspoken, honest, and passionate makes me ‘gobby,’ then so be it. I’d rather be that than fake or cruel. There’s enough space for all of us to shine without stepping on someone else’s light.”

Now, Julia-Ruth has repeatedly said she’s in her “villain era”. It’s a deliberate, chaotic persona she adopted after feeling cornered and frustrated. Maeve, on the other hand, made it clear she would never enter a villain era. She said, “I’ll never be in my villain era. It’s just not me. I believe in women supporting women, always.”

Similarly, Nelly also shaded Julia-Ruth and said she was “shocked but not surprised” by what she heard. She wrote on Instagram, “DAYUMMM, that was a wild ride. It reminded me that no matter how messy things get, the truth always comes to the surface. The truth will always win.”

She also praised the whole group, saying, “What really hit me was the strength of the whole group, not just the girls. On the boys’ day too, people chose honesty even when it meant holding one of their own accountable. That’s real loyalty: Standing for what’s right, not just who you know.”

She added, “A woman’s intuition is powerful. Trust your gut, trust what you feel, don’t second-guess yourself. Surround yourself with people who support you, and never underestimate a group of people who stand for truth over convenience.”

