Every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who’s complained about the edit and revealed what really happened

Every single season of MAFS UK ends the same way: Arguments, tears, and then a flood of Instagram stories where the cast swears “that’s not how it really went down.”

And this year, the MAFS UK cast have gone full detective mode, posting screenshots and lists to prove they’ve been done dirty by the edit and have actually revealed what happened in those unaired scenes that viewers didn’t get to see.

So, here’s every MAFS UK 2025 cast member who complained about the edit and revealed what was cut.

Julia-Ruth complained about commitment ceremonies not showing everything

Julia-Ruth has been super vocal about how much context never made it to air. She revealed that huge chunks of filming, especially during commitment ceremonies, never made the final cut.

Julia-Ruth has been super vocal about how much context never made it to air. She revealed that huge chunks of filming, especially during commitment ceremonies, never made the final cut.

“There’s so much in the edit, whether it be good or bad for everyone, that is missing,” she said. “There’s so many moments at the dinner parties where everyone’s bonding, laughing and kiki-ing.”

Julia-Ruth claimed they filmed for thirteen hours straight, even though viewers only see a few minutes of each couple on the couch. “We were there for hours, thirteen hour days,” she said. “There’s just lots that’s not been seen, so please be kind to people who are having a tough time on screen right now.”

Grace and Ashley’s nails debacle

If you were confused by Grace and Ashley’s never-ending argument about nails, same. Turns out the show only told half the story.

Ashley said he simply suggested Grace “get her nails done” as a treat. Grace’s version was that he told her he preferred them done, and she wasn’t about to be told how to look. The “nails” conversation then became symbolic of bigger issues about control and autonomy.

But what the show didn’t air was that Grace did actually get a new manicure, not French tips, but white polish with a black “A” for Ashley on her ring finger. She later posted on Instagram, “Not aired is the conversation on my set of freshly manicured nails… A compromise, to validate and affirm my husband.”

Grace called out MAFS producers for cutting key moments

After Grace and Ashley left the experiment, Grace revealed that even more scenes were cut, and this time she went straight for the production company.

Posting on Instagram, she accused CPL Productions of dragging her out of her “safe space” three weeks after she’d already left the experiment, only to “sanitise” her story.

“@cplproductions – this isn’t good enough,” she wrote. “You brought me out of my safe place so I could ‘tell my story’. Then you sanitised it. How could you?”

She didn’t hold back either, calling out how reality TV protects men “at all costs” and implying much darker stuff was left out entirely.

Leah spoke about her ‘flirty’ partner swap with Leisha

When Leah was paired with Leisha for partner swap week, apparently it was the edit that made it look like sparks were flying, so much so that Leigh got jealous and kicked off. Speaking to Radio Times, she admitted, “I’ve said all of those things, I’ve done all those things, but how it’s produced makes it look a little bit worse than it was.”

Leah said she and Leisha were just having a laugh and got along as mates, adding that people need to remember “it’s an entertainment programme” and not take everything as gospel. She also called out others for “playing up to the cameras,” before admitting she sometimes needs to “rein in” her humour, especially when it’s being filmed for the whole nation.

April and Steven’s partner swap week was apparently not as flirty as it looked

April and Steven got major backlash for looking a little too comfortable together during partner swap week, especially after Steven made her breakfast in bed.

Nelly wasn’t impressed, and neither were viewers. But Steven and April both insist the edit made things look worse than they were. Steven posted a parody newspaper called “No1CaresNews,” defending himself and claiming key scenes were cut, like a golf game with April and a belly-dancing challenge that took six takes.

April even uploaded a “facts vs myths” table on Instagram, insisting:

She and Steven had serious chats about their relationships

She didn’t lead Leo on

She actually had Nelly’s back; that bit just didn’t make it to air.

Steven and Nelly’s eyebrow row involving Rebecca

After a commitment ceremony a few weeks ago, viewers thought Steven’s argument was about Julia-Ruth, but he revealed on Instagram that it was actually over Rebecca wanting to pluck his eyebrows. Nelly was annoyed because he had refused during their honeymoon, and the edit made the argument look more dramatic. Steven wrote, “WOW! If you’re going to edit the show, at least make it sound like it flows… how robotic am I sounding here.”

He also pointed out that the “stay for now” moment shown in the ceremony was actually an old clip from week two, meaning key context was missing and the edit misrepresented the situation.

Steven’s ‘missing context’ list about Nelly

After people dragged Steven for his behaviour, Steven dropped a whole list of unseen moments that paint a different picture of his marriage.

He claimed their honeymoon included horse riding, jerk chicken classes, and lazy rivers with champagne. Later, they had “pillow talk” until 3 am, cooked dinner for each other, went shopping, did brunches, and even had a “tortilla wrap challenge night.”

Steven said, “If you believe what you see on the show, I spent ZERO quality time with Nelly. That’s just not true.”

After weeks of contestants blaming the edit for how they came across, expert Paul C Brunson reminded everyone of the bigger picture. Speaking to Capital Breakfast, he said, “You cannot blame the edit for what you say and how you show up.”

While producers might cut or shuffle scenes, they cannot make anyone say things they didn’t. As Paul put it, “Be your authentic self. Don’t come as a fabricated version, don’t try to play a role, be yourself.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.