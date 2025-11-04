The Tab

This missing context to Nelly and Steven’s marriage cut from MAFS UK changes everything

We didn’t see any of this

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Nelly and Steven’s marriage on MAFS UK has looked like a disaster ever since the honeymoon, but the groom claims there are so many things we didn’t see.

Steven has shared a list of all the good parts of his marriage that he says were cut from the reality TV show, and the list is pretty lengthy. It doesn’t excuse the bad parts of their relationship, or his behaviour, but it certainly does change the way we view their marriage.

The list starts all the way back on the honeymoon, when Steven claims they did horse riding, a jerk chicken class and a lazy river with lots of rum and champagne. Then, when they moved into the apartments, Nelly apparently made Steven dinner, fish cakes and asparagus to be exact, and they watched loads of TV shows together including Adolescence and Gone Girls.

Credit: Channel 4

Steven claims they had “pillow talk” until 3am after the first commitment ceremony, and he very clearly opened up to her about why he was “pulling back on intimacy”.

The list doesn’t end there. Apparently after that, they went to the pub with the rest of the cast and Steven had an argument with Keye over him not complimenting Nelly enough.

After he got the bad news that his step-dad was in hospital and needed heart surgery, Steven supposedly told Nelly that he might have to get signed off the show to go and see him. He said that if he was signed off, he wouldn’t return.

Credit: Instagram

Most Read

This maddening Selling Sunset editing error proves how staged the ‘firing’ of Nicole was

It’s been changed, so here’s the schedule for the Celebrity Traitors’ final episodes

The wild transformation Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi has had since fillers and cosmetic work

Then came the infamous situation where Steven went out and left Nelly at home with a broken rib. He claims he told her to speak to welfare and they took her to a walk in clinic while he was filming other scenes. When Steven got home, he apologised for not coming back sooner.

Other things cut from the show include Steven cooking Nelly’s family a Mexican meal during in-laws week, them going for various brunches, shopping trips, drinks and meals out, doing the food shop together and a “tortilla wrap challenge night,” whatever that means.

“Yet, if you believe what you see on the show to date, I spent ZERO quality time with Nelly,” Steven clapped back. “Oh and before anyone says it – I take full accountability for my behaviour at times here and they’re inexcusable and I have apologised for them enough.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel 4

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

This MAFS UK 2025 groom has ‘secretly QUIT’ the show in scenes that weren’t aired

MAFS UK 2025 ranking cast defend

MAFS UK 2025 cast members who tried to defend their messy behaviour, ranked from calm to chaotic

It’s changed once again! The MAFS UK episode schedule for this week and times show is on

Latest
the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far

the tab jobs

The Tab is hiring an Assistant Editor to join our HQ – here’s how to apply

Lucy McLaughlin

We’re looking for an ambitious grad for our two-year programme – applications open now

queen's university belfast and a durham university student two russell group universities that are cutting lots of jobs

The Russell Group universities resorting to cutting the most jobs to save money

Claudia Cox

These numbers are so jarring

Claims of China pressure on Sheffield Hallam research referred to counter-terrorism police

Niamh Brownhill

The university halted a Chinese human rights study

It’s the final stretch: These Celebrity Traitors predictions for the last episode are airtight

Grace Ellen

How Alan’s made it this far is a miracle…

From Pearl to Purge: Here’s what scary movie you are based on your Exeter degree

Mia Evans

Because we’re not ready to say goodbye to the spooky season just yet

Huge leaks and new partners: All the massive MAFS UK 2025 spoilers we’ve already had

Hayley Soen

The gossip has been coming in HOT

Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk addresses JD Vance relationship as body language experts unpack ‘intimate’ viral hug

Kieran Galpin

‘I do see some similarities of my husband in JD’

Every brutal dig MAFS UK’s Steven and Nelly have made at each other on social media

Ellissa Bain

There have been a lot

Five actually compelling theories about how the Celebrity Traitors finale will play out

Hebe Hancock

It’s nearly over!

Jordan just introduced her, so here’s what we know about Luca’s mum Sky after Love Is Blind

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She’s been super private so far