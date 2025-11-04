This missing context to Nelly and Steven’s marriage cut from MAFS UK changes everything

7 hours ago

Nelly and Steven’s marriage on MAFS UK has looked like a disaster ever since the honeymoon, but the groom claims there are so many things we didn’t see.

Steven has shared a list of all the good parts of his marriage that he says were cut from the reality TV show, and the list is pretty lengthy. It doesn’t excuse the bad parts of their relationship, or his behaviour, but it certainly does change the way we view their marriage.

The list starts all the way back on the honeymoon, when Steven claims they did horse riding, a jerk chicken class and a lazy river with lots of rum and champagne. Then, when they moved into the apartments, Nelly apparently made Steven dinner, fish cakes and asparagus to be exact, and they watched loads of TV shows together including Adolescence and Gone Girls.

Steven claims they had “pillow talk” until 3am after the first commitment ceremony, and he very clearly opened up to her about why he was “pulling back on intimacy”.

The list doesn’t end there. Apparently after that, they went to the pub with the rest of the cast and Steven had an argument with Keye over him not complimenting Nelly enough.

After he got the bad news that his step-dad was in hospital and needed heart surgery, Steven supposedly told Nelly that he might have to get signed off the show to go and see him. He said that if he was signed off, he wouldn’t return.

Then came the infamous situation where Steven went out and left Nelly at home with a broken rib. He claims he told her to speak to welfare and they took her to a walk in clinic while he was filming other scenes. When Steven got home, he apologised for not coming back sooner.

Other things cut from the show include Steven cooking Nelly’s family a Mexican meal during in-laws week, them going for various brunches, shopping trips, drinks and meals out, doing the food shop together and a “tortilla wrap challenge night,” whatever that means.

“Yet, if you believe what you see on the show to date, I spent ZERO quality time with Nelly,” Steven clapped back. “Oh and before anyone says it – I take full accountability for my behaviour at times here and they’re inexcusable and I have apologised for them enough.”

Featured image by: Channel 4