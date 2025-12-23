The Tab
Call of Duty creator’s daughter speaks out after video of his brutal death goes viral on Twitter

His Ferrari burst into flames

Videogame developer Vince Zampella was killed on Sunday when his Ferrari crashed and burst into flames in a video that has since gone viral on Twitter.

If it weren’t for the genius of Vince, the videogaming industry would not be what it is today. Back in the ’90s, Vince dropped out of college to pursue his dreams in gaming. He worked on the Medal of Honor series before spearheading the creation of Call of Duty in 2003, a franchise now worth BILLIONS. More recently, the self-made man worked as the head of Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, the Titanfall series, and the Star Wars Jedi series. Before his death, he’d been working on Battlefield.

“A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world,” Electronic Arts said in a statement. “His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.”

Vince Zampella’s daughter has now spoken out

Zampella’s

Credit: Courtney Zampella

On Sunday, Vince Zampella was driving his cherry-red Ferrari when it veered off the road coming out of the Angeles Crest Highway in southern California. The sports car slammed into a barrier and burst into flames, with Vince dying inside the vehicle. A currently unidentified passenger managed to survive the wreck, but they died in the hospital. The video has since gone viral on Twitter after it was filmed by witnesses.

Vince is survived by his three kids: Quentin, 26, Kyle, 22, and Courtney, 19. While the others are yet to comment, Courtney posted a short and sweet tribute on her Instagram story.

Alongside the throwback picture, she wrote: “My best friend. Forever and always.”

The internet has been filled with similar messages, with studios and other icons in the video game industry celebrating his impressive body of work and the legacy he leaves behind.

The official Battlefield Twitter account wrote: “We are heartbroken by the loss of Vince Zampella, a creative leader whose work shaped generations of players and helped define what modern shooters and action games could be.

“Across a remarkable career, Vince played a foundational role in franchises including Call of Duty, Titanfall, Apex Legends, and the Star Wars Jedi series. During his time guiding Battlefield, he led with care and purpose, always grounding decisions in what mattered most to the community and the long-term future of the franchise.

“While his impact reached far beyond any one game or studio, we will remember Vince for how he showed up every day, trusting his teams, encouraging bold ideas, and believing in Battlefield and the people building it.

“We are deeply grateful for his leadership, his generosity, and the care he brought to everything he touched, and we will carry that forward with us.”

Featured image credit: JILL CONNELLY/EPA/Shutterstock

