Here’s how to see PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025 if it’s not working, the Wrapped for gamers

There are some really cool features

1 hour ago

PlayStation’s version of Wrapped, PlayStation Wrap-Up 2025, is finally out. Here’s how to see your gaming stats and all the cool features it shows you.

It’s really easy to see your 2025 PlayStation Wrapped

Confused about how to see your PlayStation Wrap-Up? All you need to do is head over to the dedicated website on any browser at wrapup.playstation.com. Then, click the “Sign In” button and enter your PSN account email and password. You should be able to see your stats after you’ve successfully logged in.

If you can’t access your Wrap-Up, it might be because you don’t meet the eligibility criteria. Make sure you:

Have an 18+ PSN account

Use a PS4 or PS5 – older models won’t work

Played at least 10 hours on your PlayStation this year

Enable “Full Data” collection on your PlayStation account

PlayStation Wrapped not working? Here’s a quick fix

Lots of people have been getting issues with their PlayStation Wrap-Up, like a blank screen after they sign in or an error page. To fix this and see your Wrap-Up, try to clear the cache in your browser, close the tab and log in again.

The Wrap-Up site crashed right after its launch, so if you tried around midnight and it didn’t work, it should be working smoothly later on in the day.

Here’s what PlayStation Wrapped 2025 actually shows you

Forget Spotify Show me your PlayStation wrapped 1,000+ hours & 12 platinums this year pic.twitter.com/3E7iaER1MX — OG (@yoitsOG) December 10, 2025

PlayStation Wrap-Up has some really cool recap features that give an overview of your gaming activity for the past year. This includes:

Your most-played PlayStation games

Total hours you’ve played, for both single-player and multiplayer games

All the trophies you’ve earned

Your playtime with PlayStation accessories

It also gives you a personalised “playlist” based on your gaming history, a list of games recommended by PlayStation that they’re sure you’ll love.

After you complete your Wrap-Up you’ll also get a cute little glass-themed PSN avatar.

PlayStation Wrap-Up is only available to view from 9th December to 8th January 2026, so don’t wait too long to access it!

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via PlayStation