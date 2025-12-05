The Tab

Discord Checkpoint 2025 is Wrapped but for gamers, here’s how to see it on mobile and PC

It comes with a super cute sharing card

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Have you spent countless hours in Discord servers this year? Well, now you can see all your activity in a Wrapped-style breakdown with Discord Checkpoint 2025! This recap is available on PC and mobile, here’s everything you need to know.

Here’s how to find your 2025 Discord Checkpoint on PC and mobile

via Discord

It’s really easy to access your Discord Checkpoint. First, make sure your Discord is up to date. If you’re on your PC, look for the flag icon in the top right corner of the screen and click it to see all your cool chat stats. For mobile, just head to the You tab on the bottom right of your home screen and click the Checkpoint icon.

Still can’t find your Checkpoint? Well, if you haven’t used Discord that much this year, or if you haven’t given Discord permission to use your data to personalise your experience, then unfortunately, you won’t be able to get a Checkpoint recap experience.

Discord Checkpoint actually shows you so much

via Discord

There are loads of fun features of Discord Checkpoint to break down how you’ve used the app over the year. It shows you:

  • People you’ve spoken to the most
  • Your top games
  • How much time you spent in voice chats
  • Total messages sent and top emojis you used

They put all this information on an adorable customised card, which is perfect for sharing with your group chats to compare stats. The cards come with a character customisation icon, which you can add to your Discord avatar for everyone to see.

Discord have shared the total Checkpoint for the whole platform, which revealed that:

  • 744 billion messages were sent
  • 25.7 billion reactions were sent
  • League of Legends was the most played game
  • Minecraft, Genshin Impact and Marvel Rivals were the biggest communities

If you’re still craving more Wrapped fun, you can check your ChatGPT Wrapped and TikTok Wrapped, too.

