Guys, you can actually see your ChatGPT Wrapped for 2025 and it’s so detailed

ChatGPT was one of the most used websites in 2025, and now you can actually see a Wrapped-style breakdown of the site for 2025! Here’s exactly how to access it.

Getting your ChatGPT 2025 Wrapped is actually really easy

Kapwing has created a fully free, unofficial tool to see fun statistics about your ChatGPT usage.

Download your ChatGPT conversation history

Sign in to your ChatGPT account, and click the profile icon in the top right corner of the page. Head to settings and click the data controls menu, where you’ll see “Export Data”. Click “Export” and then “Confirm Export”. You should then receive an email with a link to a downloadable .zip file.

Upload the data to the Kapwing tool

Head over to kapwing.com/chatgpt-wrapped and simply upload the .zip file ChatGPT emailed you, then watch as your conversation history gets turned into some cute graphics.

Here are all the cool things it shows you

After you’ve uploaded your conversation history, ChatGPT Wrapped will show you the interesting ways you’ve used ChatGPT this year, including:

Your ChatGPT usage compared to other users

The total amount of prompts you’ve generated over the year

Complete amount of time you spent on ChatGPT

Your longest conversation on ChatGPT

How many times you said “please” and “thank you” (as you should)

The statistics are all on a cute shareable image you can post on socials or send to your friends and family. The Head of Content at Kapwing said his year’s unofficial ChatGPT Wrapped is all about competition.

“What makes ChatGPT Wrapped exciting this year is the competitive angle. People love seeing whether they’re in the top 10 per cent, top five per cent, or even top one per cent of ChatGPT users worldwide,” he said.

“When we tested early prototypes, the feature everyone reacted to first was their global ranking — whether it was in total prompts, creative messages, productivity, or even their most-asked question category. Wrapped isn’t just a recap now. It’s a story of how people use AI differently — and where they fit inside a global community of millions.”

Featured image via Kapwing