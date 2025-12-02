The ultimate guide to London Christmas markets

Christmas is all about lists, and trust me, this one’s the only one you’ll need to escape the crowds and keep within your student budget

I love spending whatever’s left of my student loan on feeling Christmassy; but in London, it can feel like breathing air costs money.

So, these are the things you need to know before visiting the capital’s biggest Christmas Markets this year, with some hidden gems at the end.

Leicester Square

Location: 5/5, Variety: 3/5, Price: 2/5

There is more to life than Leicester Square. Yes, the 2025 upgrade added an ice rink, but it’s far too small for the demand it attracts and even has “poor quality ice” according to one disappointed UCL student. Priced at £21.50 for an hour, you’re better off going to Somerset House (even if that does mean being in the vicinity of King’s students).

Food-wise, there’s a broad range available, like cheese wheel pasta and steak on chips, but charging £5.50 to toast a marshmallow feels like a personal attack. As for the other Christmassy goods, vendors sell knitted basics and Christmas baubles – the usual, really.

Trafalgar Square

Location: 4/5, Variety: 2/5, Price: 2/5

A poor man’s Leicester Square. There’s really not much selection here, so it’s handy if you’re short for time but still want to immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit. Of the limited food options available, they are largely the same vendors and prices as Leicester Square. The highlights are one or two jewellery vendors and stands selling “live, laugh love” style signs, which could be the perfect present for a Facebook mum.

Buckingham Palace

Location: 4/5, Variety: 1/5, Price: 1/5

A true disappointment. The prospect of a new Christmas market had stirred up a lot of hype. Whilst the pictures looked incredible, they were unfortunately, like many things on the internet nowadays, produced by AI.

The real “market”, located in the mews, is basically yet another gift shop with royal memorabilia. Still, the (few) remaining royalists might enjoy the £400 branded tea sets. For everyone else: keep walking.

Southbank Centre Winter Market

Location: 3/5, Variety: 5/5, Price: 3/5

A tale of two halves. Enter and turn left for the traditional, busier, heavily branded Christmas market – still not as chaotic as Leicester Square, but lively enough. Expect loads of food options, like Nepalese momos and duck wraps at typical London prices.

However, turn right, and you’ll find the same food options for a far better price – just with fewer crowds and limited branding.

Looking beyond the food, both sides offer a huge variety of trinkets and handmade bits, so do yourself (and your bank account) a favour and explore properly before committing to dinner.

Winter by the river

Location: 5/5, Variety: 5/5, Price: 3/5

The best by far. If you are looking for top-tier decorations and a truly Christmassy vibe, look no further than Winter by the river. Located by London Bridge with the stunning backdrop of the river Thames, this market doesn’t fail to silence all Scrooges. Yes, the prices aren’t much better than the likes of Leicester Square, and it is busier than Southbank, but it’s popular for a reason.

The food options range from Indian street food to fish and chips, there are vendors selling crocheted flowers, and even Christmas cards designed by those experiencing homelessness. With indoor food areas and seating too, this is the only market that feels worth splashing out for.

Duck pond markets

Location: 3/5, Variety: 5/5, Price: 4/5

A true hidden gem. Dotted across the London boroughs (although unfortunately not in Zone 1), these markets are around all year, but turn into Christmas markets for the festive season. The Richmond market, for example, runs every Saturday and Sunday afternoon, so can be a great way to explore London beyond Camden market.

With local vendors specific to each location, no market has identical price lists or products, which is the perfect excuse to visit all of them! Ruislip’s evening market, for example, happens twice a month and feels more like a street festival, with live music and three bars. What you spend on TFL, you’ll save on food prices.

So whatever you’re looking for this Christmas, there will be a London market that fits the bill.