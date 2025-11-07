The Tab

Pints, pitchers and sticky tables: Here’s the ultimate London Wetherspoons guide

A guide your bank balance will approve of

Yacine Sedour | Guides

Sometimes you learn more from an evening around a sticky table than a lecture. From grand banking halls to pubs that feel like a doctor’s waiting room, every Wetherspoons tells a different story, and London is full of them.

From dirt-cheap student haunts to gilded ballrooms, we’ve compiled a list of the capital’s best.

The Half Moon

One of the cheapest Spoons within reasonable reach of central London, The Half Moon is a pub like no other. Just two minutes from QMUL, it’s always packed with students who treat it like a second home.

A Methodist chapel turned theatre turned Spoons, its open octagonal interior is paired with one of the best beer gardens in London. It’s as close to perfect as Spoons can get- a pitcher of Blue Lagoon will set you back just £9.45.

 The Crosse Keys

The Crosse Keys is arguably the best Spoons in Zone One. Once the Hong Kong and Shanghai bank, it’s now a leviathan of cheap pints.

Vast and slightly overwhelming, you could easily get lost among the hundreds of tables. The catch? A pitcher will set you back £14. Still, if you can elbow past the finance bros, it’s well worth a visit.

Hamilton Hall

After a few drinks, this Wetherspoons will have you thinking you’ve stepped into Bridgerton, rather than being next door to Liverpool Street Station.

Once the ballroom of the Great Eastern Hotel, it’s easily the prettiest Spoons in London: Gilded ceilings, ornate pillars, and chandeliers galore. But all the beauty comes at a price – it’s the most expensive Spoons in town, with pitchers hitting a whopping £14.85.

The Metropolitan Bar

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

Perfect for the TfL nerd in your life. Housed in the former offices of the Metropolitan Railway (the line still running right underneath), it’s grand, airy and full of transport nerds and Sherlock fans.

With towering pillars and a generous amount of space, it’s basically impossible not to be impressed.

The Liberty Bounds

Ironically named, given it overlooks the Tower of London. A classic Spoons lifted by its view – upstairs seating gives a panorama of Tower Bridge, the Tower, and the Thames.

This Spoons has dark oak panelling and just the right amount of stickiness on the tables to complete its charm.

Penderel’s Oak

A dependable Holborn haunt for anyone who just wants a cheap pint and a seat. It’s got one of the better Spoons carpets in London, and a stained-glass façade that promises more grandeur than it delivers.

With the Bar Council next door, you’re guaranteed to overhear someone complaining about their GDL. And thanks to the collection of law books inside, even the dullest night can get a little duller.

Shakespeare’s Head

Despite the name, there’s not much drama here. This Spoons exudes conference room energy: Corporate lighting, awkward tables and a crowd that’s 50 per cent interns.

Along with its neighbour Penderel’s Oak, it’s one of central London’s most dependable but least inspiring Spoons.

The Sir John Oldcastle

Close to Farringdon station, this place is always rammed. Despite being absolutely covered in carnations, it’s one of the less visually remarkable Spoons.

Still, it does exactly what a Spoons should – no frills, no nonsense and no regrets.

 The Ice Wharf

A dream on paper: Canal-side location, large windows, and plenty of outdoor seating. In reality – chaos.

At the weekend, Camden’s Ice Wharf is a battlefield of tourists and stag dos. The outdoor seating can only do so much to rescue an interior that feels more like a ferry than a pub. Still, on a sunny day, it’s not the worst place to be, and a pitcher here runs slightly cheaper than most London locations at £13.32.

Yacine Sedour | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Here’s your official guide to the six best spots for an autumn walk in London

Imperial College London set to host an interactive mural project at White City campus

Feeling the cold? Here are 10 seasonal activities to do in London this autumn

Latest

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!

20-year-old Liverpool student jailed for mowing down supermarket shopper in uninsured car

Michaela Roper

Hlobelam Nongwr faces 20 months in prison after his ‘dangerous driving’ hospitalised a woman

Man jailed after strangling and sexually assaulting a woman in Cardiff

Mischa Denney-Richards

Fawaz Alsamaou attacked his victim under a bridge in Cathays

chrishell selling sunset season nine staged scenes

The most staged and ‘fake’ scenes in Selling Sunset season nine, according to Chrishell

Claudia Cox

I’m still very confused by what happened with her and Sandra

king's college london vc salary

Kings College London vice chancellor lives rent free in luxury flat despite £300k salary

Samah Tabba

Professor Shitij Kapur lives in a flat almost 20 times larger than most of the Stamford Street Apartment residences offered to KCL students

Stop what you’re doing, because The Nottingham Tab is officially hiring for a News Editor

Lucy McLaughlin

Applications close at on Thursday 13th November at midnight

Zohran Mamdani wife age NYC win

Zohran Mamdani’s wife goes viral for shocking age after becoming the historic First Lady of NYC

Suchismita Ghosh

He is the youngest mayor of NYC in more than 100 years

Rockstar GTA VI drama

Office protests and big drama: Inside the Rockstar Games chaos as it delays GTA VI once again

Harrison Brocklehurst

More than 30 employees have been fired for ‘gross misconduct’

Students brand new Cambridge University Society of Women ‘embarrassing’ and ‘TERF-aligned’

Evie du Bois

The society openly opposes what it describes as the university’s ‘obsession with gender ideology’

Meet Zohran Mamdani’s famous mum, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that is so iconic

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His whole family is cool

MAFS UK 2025 parents with their children

Six of them do, so here are all the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who have children

Hayley Soen

That’s a lot of family for their partners to meet!