The Tab

Revising over Christmas without hating everyone around you: A Glasgow student’s how-to

Revising over Christmas is miserable – with low expectations, stolen quiet moments and the acceptance that chaos is inevitable, Glasgow students can just about make it work

Hannah Gross | Guides

Christmas revision is a uniquely grim experience. One minute you’re surrounded by fairy lights, Quality Street and family members asking “so how’s uni going?,”  the next you’re trying to memorise lecture slides while someone puts The Snowman on for the sixth time.

For Glasgow students facing January exams, revising over Christmas is unavoidable. But it doesn’t have to turn you into the family villain. Here’s how to get through festive revision without falling out with everyone you love.

Accept that revision won’t look productive

If your idea of revision includes colour-coded notes and eight hour library shifts, let it go. Christmas revision is shorter, messier and fuelled entirely by leftovers.

A couple of solid hours in the morning beats pretending you’ll “start after dinner” (you won’t).

Claim your revision territory early

Whether it’s the dining table, your childhood bedroom or the one café in your hometown pretending to be a study space, claim it fast.

If you’re still in Glasgow, the Mitchell Library and student-favourite cafes will save you — but be warned: Everyone else has the same idea.

Noise-cancelling headphones are not optional.

Set boundaries before the Bucks Fizz hits

Nothing derails revision faster than relatives who assume you’re “free” because you’re at home.

Get in early with lines like: “I’m revising until two, then I’m emotionally available.”

It’s about communication. And self-preservation.

Embrace the chaos (within reason)

@sturdythoughts

Uni exams forever ruining summer and Christmas #exam #exams #revision #studying #christmas #assignment #sturdythoughts

♬ original sound – user473331588629

You will revise while Christmas music plays. You will revise while someone loudly peels potatoes. You will revise while being asked to “just help for five minutes”.

This is character-building. Probably.

Schedule guilt-free breaks

There’s no point refusing every festive activity and becoming unbearable.

Build in breaks for walks, leftovers, and the annual family argument that starts over nothing and ends with someone storming off.

Balance is key.

If you’re staying in Glasgow, you’ve already won

It might feel a bit lonely watching everyone head home, but revising in a quiet student flat with a Tesco meal deal and no distractions actually makes life easier.

Put the heating on, light a £3 candle, and let the calm do the work — sometimes the soft, slow Christmas is exactly what you need to get things done.

Remember: It’s temporary

Christmas revision feels endless, but it’s not. In a few weeks, you’ll be done, free, and probably celebrating surviving January exams in the pub.

Until then, stay calm, stay focused, and resist the urge to snap when someone asks “are you still studying?”

Because yes. Yes you are.

And one day, you’ll look back on this festive trauma fondly. Maybe.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The Glasgow Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook

Hannah Gross | Guides
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Christmas before Christmas: Why Glasgow students are celebrating early

Email from your tutor: The horror story of our generation (Glasgow Uni edition)

Flat cold, library colder: Why Glasgow students are freezing this winter (again)

Latest

Here are the 6 types of Durham students in the run up to Christmas

Hailey Tang

You probably won’t see number 1, actually

We’ve come up with the perfect winter week in Manchester to survive deadline season

Cerys Ham

Manchester’s café’s are perfect for your winter study day

Pick your favourite Lancaster spots and we’ll tell you which character from iconic Christmas films you are

Ryan Moynihan

If you haven’t been to some of these locations, they must go on your 2026 bucket list

Revising over Christmas without hating everyone around you: A Glasgow student’s how-to

Hannah Gross

Revising over Christmas is miserable – with low expectations, stolen quiet moments and the acceptance that chaos is inevitable, Glasgow students can just about make it work

Tylor Chase’s shocking number of criminal cases revealed, after homeless actor goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The police have made it clear he’s always ‘cordial’

Great minds

‘I could use a joint’: Tylor Chase speaks out for the first time in new hard-to-read interview

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m thinking that I would like to go see my dad’

Lucas Bravo Emily in Paris quit

The savage reason Lucas Bravo wanted to quit Emily in Paris after season four — and why he didn’t

Suchismita Ghosh

It wouldn’t be the same without Gabriel

Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member

Here are the 6 types of Durham students in the run up to Christmas

Hailey Tang

You probably won’t see number 1, actually

We’ve come up with the perfect winter week in Manchester to survive deadline season

Cerys Ham

Manchester’s café’s are perfect for your winter study day

Pick your favourite Lancaster spots and we’ll tell you which character from iconic Christmas films you are

Ryan Moynihan

If you haven’t been to some of these locations, they must go on your 2026 bucket list

Revising over Christmas without hating everyone around you: A Glasgow student’s how-to

Hannah Gross

Revising over Christmas is miserable – with low expectations, stolen quiet moments and the acceptance that chaos is inevitable, Glasgow students can just about make it work

Tylor Chase’s shocking number of criminal cases revealed, after homeless actor goes viral

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The police have made it clear he’s always ‘cordial’

Great minds

‘I could use a joint’: Tylor Chase speaks out for the first time in new hard-to-read interview

Kieran Galpin

‘I’m thinking that I would like to go see my dad’

Lucas Bravo Emily in Paris quit

The savage reason Lucas Bravo wanted to quit Emily in Paris after season four — and why he didn’t

Suchismita Ghosh

It wouldn’t be the same without Gabriel

Vecna got me Mr Sandman TikTok trend

Why is everyone saying ‘Vecna got me’ in the new TikTok trend using the happy ‘Mr Sandman’ song?

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s sooo creepy

Tylor Chase

All the heartbreaking videos of Tylor Chase, and the tragic updates on the actor’s homelessness

Kieran Galpin

His mum has responded

zoe sugg alfie deyes brit crew

Inside the OG YouTuber drama that saw Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes skip the Brit Crew doc

Francesca Eke

The couple declined to partake in the film due to one member