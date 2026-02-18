University of Edinburgh spent £40K+ on car used by vice-chancellor Peter Mathieson

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses

The University of Edinburgh bought a car costing more than £40,000 for use by its vice-chancellor, Peter Mathieson.

A staff member told The Edinburgh Dot that the Lexus ES is owned by the University of Edinburgh and was recorded as a “Support Services” vehicle.

When it was purchased in 2023, the Lexus ES had a retail price ranging from £40,010 to £58,055, according to Lexus. This places it among the most expensive vehicles in the university’s fleet.

A Freedom of Information request showed the Lexus ES listed under “Support Services” vehicles. Other vehicles in this category include a tractor, transit vans and a forklift. The identified Lexus is the only one of its kind owned by the University of Edinburgh.

Last month, the vice chancellor’s annual salary rose to £426,000.

Questions about the car’s use follow a series of reports into Peter Mathieson’s expenses. In April 2025, The National reported that the University of Edinburgh spent £31,861 on flights for the vice-chancellor between October 2023 and June 2024, with more than 90 per cent of the tickets booked in business class.

The newspaper also found that a further £11,340 was spent during the same period on Sir Mathieson’s taxi fares, public transport and accommodation.

This comes as the University of Edinburgh faces criticism over plans to reduce spending by £140 million to address what it describes as a “funding black hole.”

In September, it was also reported that a course within the School of Geosciences was cancelled mid-semester as part of cost-cutting measures.

A University of Edinburgh spokesperson said: “As with many other large organisations, a university car is available for use by key external visitors and guests, as well as senior staff.

“All vehicles purchased by the university go through appropriate procurement procedures to ensure long-term viability, cost-effectiveness and that they meet our sustainability principles.”

