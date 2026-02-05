The Tab

Saddle up Stockbridge, the Voi bikes are headed your way

‘Incredible popularity’ has prompted another expansion of Edinburgh’s e-bike scheme

Eve Radford | News

Edinburgh’s new e-bike scheme has expanded into new areas of the city following a successful launch in the capital.

The scheme, operated by Voi, first launched in September 2025 covering central Edinburgh. Earlier expansions in October and December opened up access for riders in areas like Leith and Morningside.

James Bolton, the general manager for Voi in the UK, said the company plans to “continue responsibly developing the scheme.”

The expansion was unveiled on Tuesday and will incorporate most of northwest Edinburgh, opening up access to bikes in Stockbridge, Inverleith, Craigleith and part of Ravelston.

The Voi scheme has also been expanded with an additional 220 bikes. By the end of February this number will increase yet again to reach the target for the two-year pilot of 700.

The council also shared figures that that 188,000 rides have been taken since the launch of the new scheme, a stark difference to the previous cycle scheme in Edinburgh, Just Eat Cycles, which achieved only 100,000 rides in the first 12 months in 2018.

The scheme was scrapped after less than three years due to vandalism concerns and the cost of the scheme to the council.

Despite the strong figures, concerns have beens raised by locals, particularly pertaining to improper parking of the bikes. Edi.bike reported that Voi bikes, which can be locked in place when not being hired, are taking up vital bike racks needed by non-Voi cyclists.

Currently, riders are required to park in the designated parking areas shown on the Voi app, or risk receiving a warning which could escalate into a fine or even being banned from the service.

A poll conducted by The Tab Edinburgh in October found that students share similar concerns about parking issues and safety. Students voiced concerns that bikes are being left strewn across pavements and that they are being used without safety gear like helmets.

The Scottish Greens echoed this last week, saying that the bikes often block pavements and occupy existing cycle parking spaces.

A Voi spokesperson said that the company is working with users and the council to create new parking spots based on community engagement.

Voi has since opened a page for riders to make suggestions for new parking spots, and so far over 500 suggestions have been lodged.

Eve Radford | News

