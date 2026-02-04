All the juicy stuff we know about the alleged girlfriend of Heated Rivalry’s Hudson

3 hours ago

The stars of Heated Rivalry have remained tight-lipped about their real-life sexualities despite the literal girlfriend Hudson Williams has apparently hidden from the world.

Following the filthy show, people had a lot of questions about the sexualities of its leading stars, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie. Apparently, they’d never heard of this little thing called acting.

“Who I date, who I sleep with, who this, that, whatever, I’m gonna keep that to myself. But regardless, I think this is super important, and I think also on top of that, it’s just really cool,” Connor said a few weeks back in comments echoed by Hudson.

Obviously, this was all before Hudson’s alleged secret girlfriend and Connor’s equally alleged relationship with fellow Heated Rivalry star, François Arnaud.

Her existence was leaked, and Hudson was not happy

When Heated Rivalry was still airing in America, rumours began circulating of Hudson Williams’ alleged secret girlfriend. He’d reportedly deleted all of their posts on Instagram in a bid to keep her out of what became a very volatile spotlight – I honestly don’t blame him.

Then came the shocking report from Deuxmoi, which exposed the girlfriend’s full name while revealing intimate details of their relationship.

“You know what, I’ve grown quite unfond of you, Deuxmoi,” Hudson responded at the time in what many people took as a confirmation of the claims.

She is a tattoo artist, and she did Connor and Hudson’s matching ink

hudson really not letting anyone forget that he and connor have matching “sex sells” tattoos pic.twitter.com/vcdwWSGjKN — isa 🍂🏒 (@jyndjarin) January 2, 2026

Few details are known about Hudson’s girlfriend, besides her name being Katelyn. She’s a tattoo apprentice in Vancouver, and seems to specialise in fine-line ink.

Though she’s just starting out in her career, Katelyn was the one who did Hudson and Connor’s matching “s*x sells” tattoos.

“Mine is on my shin under my boots. It’s a little heart,” Connor said, with Hudson adding, “Mine is right on my upper thigh. I would show it, but I’ve been advised that that’s indecent.”

They were spotted in Italy

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were recently torch bearers for the upcoming Olympics, and Katelyn reportedly joined them. Pictures shared online showed her in the crowds, and walking a few steps behind Hudson when they were out and about.

They sorta went Instagram official last week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Williams (@hudsonwilliamsofficial)

In an Instagram dump last week, Hudson seemingly went Insta official with Katelyn for the second time. He shared an array of pictures from Italy, including a selfie of him and Katelyn in Venice.

Predictably, people went nuts in the comments. Some joked that he was in Italy with his “GF and BF”, and Hudson liked it.

She’s spent time with Hudson and Connor

i am hudson williams i have a girlfriend i have a boyfriend i am living this life on my own terms pic.twitter.com/wWaBYcj3eS — hudson manager (@hudsbians) January 31, 2026

Also in the dump was a video of Katelyn, Hudson, and Connor sharing an ice cream sundae. Connor was his usual animated self, but it’s nice to know that all of Hudson Williams’ partners get along.

I need them to go painfully public; like in your face kind of public.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Hudson Williams