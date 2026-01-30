Um, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie made their bond permanent with matching NSFW tattoos

3 hours ago

Okay, so as if Heated Rivalry wasn’t already one of the steamiest shows on TV, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie somehow managed to take it even further in real life by getting X-rated matching tattoos.

Basically, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie got NSFW matching tattoos after filming Heated Rivalry. But this isn’t just chaos for the sake of it; there’s actually meaning behind it too.

So, what is the matching tattoo?

Both actors got the words “s*x sells” tattooed on their bodies. Connor explained it in a video interview with HBO Max, “Mine is on my shin under my boots. It’s a little heart and it says ‘sex sells.’”

Hudson added, “Mine is right on my upper thigh. I would show it, but I’ve been advised that that’s indecent.”

Connor then joked, “And we’re not getting paid to show it, so we’re not gonna do it!”

Also, the tattoo wasn’t just for laughs or shock value. The phrase actually means something to them. Connor explained, “We settled on sex sells because I think it was just kind of like a tongue-in-cheek, kind of winky view of being a part of something like this.”

Hudson added, “There’s sex that is selling it, and it’s a very sort of, alluring factor, but we believe in sort of the worth and the merit of it beyond that.”

Connor continued, “You know, some people, that’s a little cherry on top of the cake, to get to watch these two people fall madly in love.”

So basically, it’s cheeky, but it’s also meaningful. It’s about the story, the project, and what Heated Rivalry actually represents to them.

This whole thing makes sense because of how close they actually are

Hudson Williams also told Vanity Fair that the matching tattoo was just an extension of the bond they already had. He said, “We already had a pretty close bond.”

He added, “It made it comfortable going into territories where you’re closer with a person than any other coworkers are with their coworker, unless they’re sleeping together.”

Also, Hudson made it very clear why the tattoo mattered. He told The Permanent Rain Press, “We felt that was the cherry on top of our friendship. It was what needed to be done.”

And they actually have another matching tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BlVerse (@heatedrivalryng)

Interestingly, people have also noticed that they have another matching tattoo, even though they didn’t get this one together.

They both have a snake tattoo, and the wild part is that they got them before they ever met. Connor has his snake tattoo on his foot, and Hudson has his on his arm.

Basically… pure platonic soulmate energy.

