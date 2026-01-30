The Tab
Um, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie made their bond permanent with matching NSFW tattoos

There’s also a deeper meaning behind it

Okay, so as if Heated Rivalry wasn’t already one of the steamiest shows on TV, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie somehow managed to take it even further in real life by getting X-rated matching tattoos.

Basically, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie got NSFW matching tattoos after filming Heated Rivalry. But this isn’t just chaos for the sake of it; there’s actually meaning behind it too.

So, what is the matching tattoo?

Both actors got the words “s*x sells” tattooed on their bodies.  Connor explained it in a video interview with HBO Max, “Mine is on my shin under my boots. It’s a little heart and it says ‘sex sells.’”

Hudson added, “Mine is right on my upper thigh. I would show it, but I’ve been advised that that’s indecent.”

Connor then joked, “And we’re not getting paid to show it, so we’re not gonna do it!”

Also, the tattoo wasn’t just for laughs or shock value. The phrase actually means something to them. Connor explained, “We settled on sex sells because I think it was just kind of like a tongue-in-cheek, kind of winky view of being a part of something like this.”

Hudson added, “There’s sex that is selling it, and it’s a very sort of, alluring factor, but we believe in sort of the worth and the merit of it beyond that.”

Connor continued, “You know, some people, that’s a little cherry on top of the cake, to get to watch these two people fall madly in love.”

So basically, it’s cheeky, but it’s also meaningful. It’s about the story, the project, and what Heated Rivalry actually represents to them.

This whole thing makes sense because of how close they actually are

via @hudsonwilliamsofficial/Instagram

Hudson Williams also told Vanity Fair that the matching tattoo was just an extension of the bond they already had. He said, “We already had a pretty close bond.”

He added, “It made it comfortable going into territories where you’re closer with a person than any other coworkers are with their coworker, unless they’re sleeping together.”

Also, Hudson made it very clear why the tattoo mattered. He told The Permanent Rain Press, “We felt that was the cherry on top of our friendship. It was what needed to be done.”

And they actually have another matching tattoo

Interestingly, people have also noticed that they have another matching tattoo, even though they didn’t get this one together.

They both have a snake tattoo, and the wild part is that they got them before they ever met. Connor has his snake tattoo on his foot, and Hudson has his on his arm.

Basically… pure platonic soulmate energy.

Cardiff vs Swansea University rugby game abandoned after violent outbreak between players

Mischa Denney-Richards

Spectators chucked beer on the heads of the brawling rugby players

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

Hayley Soen

We need a Bridgerton glossary at this point

Robert Pattison

Robert Pattinson?? These celebs had actual real s*x in TV and film, and we somehow all missed it

Kieran Galpin

There’s a reason those scenes looked so realistic

Charlie Heaton has an 11-year-old son and he’s just started watching Stranger Things

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He had his son at 20 with his 32-year-old girlfriend

What actually happened to Noah Centineo, after he disappeared off the face of the earth?

Hebe Hancock

He’s been cast as the lead in a huge film

OnlyFans twins videos nastier

Erm, the OnlyFans twins have shared MORE videos and they’re way nastier than last time

Suchismita Ghosh

I’m so uncomfortable

Here’s what ‘on the shelf’ means when Eloise says it in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

Everyone is confused

the traitors season four jade scott what she's been up to

Every vibey thing Jade and her cardigan collection have been up to since The Traitors

Claudia Cox

She’s now a teaching assistant at a UK uni

Bean there, done that: Here are the top five cafes to enjoy a coffee in Cambridge

Alexander Newman

My definitive guide for where to get your caffeine boost

Love Island All Stars 2026 cast cosmetic work

They spent thousands, so here’s all the cosmetic work the All Stars had for the 2026 villa

Hayley Soen

Lucinda spent over £1k just on fillers

