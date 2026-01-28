The Tab
X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

‘Cinch, tie, and then tuck in’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Heated Rivalry is known for being one of the steamiest shows on TV, but the X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming the s*x scenes to break the ice is somehow just as filthy as the show itself.

So, instead of normal first-day awkwardness, polite chats, or safe small talk, their bonding moment involved nudity, fake p*bes, and a very confusing piece of clothing. Because of course it did.

Speaking on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Hudson opened up about filming nude scenes for Heated Rivalry and how production handled it.

“I do the whole show in a pu**y toupee,” he joked. “They’re always like, ‘Why are you changing colours? Why does it have a weave?’”

Hudson also explained that he also had to wear a c*ck sock during intimate scenes. “No, all I have is a c*ck sock,” he said. “It’s like a ballet slipper meets a Crown Royal bag… You kind of go balls in first.”

So, what did Hudson and Connor actually do before filming?

This is where it gets truly chaotic. Hudson revealed the moment their friendship properly began. He said, “I remember Connor and I broke the ice by trying this [the c*ck sock] on in front of each other.”

Just two future co-stars standing there, trying on a c*ck sock together. And it didn’t exactly go smoothly either.

Hudson admitted he had absolutely no idea what he was doing. “‘This thing won’t work. This is broken,’” he recalled saying to Connor.

Eventually, Connor had to guide him through it like a very calm, very patient professional. “You have to dip in, get the balls first,” Hudson explained. “If you ever need to try one on, get the balls really pulled in there, and then shove them down. Cinch, tie, and then tuck in.”

Honestly, a tutorial nobody asked for, but one we’re all now traumatised by knowing exists.

Hudson added, “I was just rolling. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Anyway, so I have that and then just a little shave down there because the p*bes were out.”

And somehow, from that absolute chaos, came one of the closest friendships on the cast and some of the best chemistry on TV.

Only Heated Rivalry could produce an icebreaker story like that.

A look at Samie from Love Island’s party girl life before fame, and her very normal jobs

Ellissa Bain

Her life has changed drastically

The Lancaster Tab’s go-to pub crawl route

Amy Laird

Who knew that going out on the piss needed instruction…. or, well itinerary

Lancaster Labour MP joins vote to ban social media for under 16s in UK

Laana Ashraf

The open letter was issued in response to Australia’s social media ban for under 16s

I don’t feel bad for Sean after yesterday’s Love Island All Stars episode, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He’s such a hypocrite

Guys, what on earth is going on with all that incredibly thirsty Wuthering Heights promo?!

Hebe Hancock

Neither of them can control themselves

‘This year has been awful’: Trent student opens up about the dangers of living in Nottingham

Ellamaria Viscomi

Sadie O’Neill posted a TikTok walking home from the uni library with keys in her fingers because she does not feel safe at night

Calling all aspiring journalists in Durham, here’s how to get involved

Josephine White

Writers and the chronically online, we need you!

Durham, we need to talk about your dinners

Luisa Aarhuus

If you are still eating pesto pasta, this one’s for you

University of Exeter joins research initiative to transform mental health support

Katie Smith

‘This is a really exciting development that will bring benefits to mental health services and the mental health of people across the South West and beyond’

