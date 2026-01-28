X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming Heated Rivalry’s s*x scenes

49 mins ago

Heated Rivalry is known for being one of the steamiest shows on TV, but the X-rated thing Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie did before filming the s*x scenes to break the ice is somehow just as filthy as the show itself.

So, instead of normal first-day awkwardness, polite chats, or safe small talk, their bonding moment involved nudity, fake p*bes, and a very confusing piece of clothing. Because of course it did.

Speaking on the Shut Up Evan podcast, Hudson opened up about filming nude scenes for Heated Rivalry and how production handled it.

“I do the whole show in a pu**y toupee,” he joked. “They’re always like, ‘Why are you changing colours? Why does it have a weave?’”

Hudson also explained that he also had to wear a c*ck sock during intimate scenes. “No, all I have is a c*ck sock,” he said. “It’s like a ballet slipper meets a Crown Royal bag… You kind of go balls in first.”

So, what did Hudson and Connor actually do before filming?

This is where it gets truly chaotic. Hudson revealed the moment their friendship properly began. He said, “I remember Connor and I broke the ice by trying this [the c*ck sock] on in front of each other.”

Just two future co-stars standing there, trying on a c*ck sock together. And it didn’t exactly go smoothly either.

Hudson admitted he had absolutely no idea what he was doing. “‘This thing won’t work. This is broken,’” he recalled saying to Connor.

Eventually, Connor had to guide him through it like a very calm, very patient professional. “You have to dip in, get the balls first,” Hudson explained. “If you ever need to try one on, get the balls really pulled in there, and then shove them down. Cinch, tie, and then tuck in.”

Honestly, a tutorial nobody asked for, but one we’re all now traumatised by knowing exists.

Hudson added, “I was just rolling. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ Anyway, so I have that and then just a little shave down there because the p*bes were out.”

And somehow, from that absolute chaos, came one of the closest friendships on the cast and some of the best chemistry on TV.

Only Heated Rivalry could produce an icebreaker story like that.