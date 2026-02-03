The Tab
Heated Rivalry

His thick WHAT? Hudson and Connor have done something even filthier after Heated Rivalry

It’s nearly two hours long and makes Heated Rivalry look like a Sunday sermon

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Just when you thought it couldn’t get naughtier than Heated Rivalry, its leading stars, Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams, come out with Ember & Ice.

Now that Heated Rivalry has finished airing in the UK, with season two already greenlit, the nation is hungry for more. An actual left-wing government and better house prices for sure, but also more Heated Rivalry – we’ve got our priorities sorted.

Classic Hudson, mixing up his horny projects.

Though I can’t magically manifest new Heated Rivalry episodes – trust me, I’ve tried – Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams have lent their talents to Quinn. If you’re not familiar with the platform, and you most definitely should be, it’s a site for erotica audiobooks. Creators can submit their own stories after stringent checks and regulations, but Quinn also boasts a solid bank of celebrity voice work. Names like Lucien Laviscount, Tom Blyth, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Connor and Hudson’s Ember & Ice was dropped in December, and it quickly became the platform’s most popular series of all time – we’re talking over one million listens on each of the three episodes.

The plot reads: “Meet Finn (Williams) and Dane (Storrie), two fae princes from feuding courts, bound together by a years-long forbidden affair.”

Replying to @sage thomas MORE MOVIE? MORE MOVIE.

Though I can’t give you a play-by-play of the very x-rated book, some of the tags include: Forbidden, enemies to lovers, first time, oral, moaning, masturb*tion, threesome, yearning, penetration, and my favourite of the tags for its bluntness alone, butt stuff.

Reactions to Hudson and Connor’s Ember & Ice have been consistent

Easiest $8 I’ve ever spent #emberandice #connerstorrie #hudsonwilliams

Following the release of Ember & Ice, which also saw a pattern of leaks and pirating, the reviews started to roll in. Suffice it to say that people were more than pleased, and soon enough, people were reviewing it in real time on TikTok. There are now numerous videos of people reacting to Hudson talking about his scene partners’ “thick er*ct c**k.”

Listening to the Ember & Ice Episode 1 preview on @Quinn and I’m already locked in! Fantasy romance audiobooks are dangerous. #EmberAndIce #QuinnAudiobook #FantasyRomanceAudiobook #AudiobookPreview #HeatedRivalry

“Just remembered that part in Ember & Ice where Dane is covering Finn’s mouth and he keeps moaning??? INJECT IT,” one person said on Twitter.

“I just listened to the audio of the first eight minutes of Ember & Ice and oh my f**king God. I need to be sedated,” another said.

It is the best £8 you will ever spend.

Featured image credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

More on: Book Celebrity Heated Rivalry LGBTQ+ TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

