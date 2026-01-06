Calling thirsty queens: Here are all the huge celebs reading smut for you on Quinn

PSA: Do NOT listen to these videos in a public place

If you’re not on the Quinn train in 2026, you’re missing out on the host of celebrities who will read you some of the filthiest stories you have ever heard. Seriously, hearing a Stranger Things actor groan, “That’s my good girl”, imploded my brain.

Whether you will publicly admit it or not, everyone loves some erotica. From A Court of Thorns and Roses to Lights Out, the world of smutty books is an ever-expanding pool of filth. Quinn cashes in on that, offering shockingly well-written erotica in categories like multiple org*sms, primal, and TikTok’s favourite, yearning.

Because erotica is *technically literature* – just don’t tell Shakespeare – it goes unopposed to the usual slander other platforms like OnlyFans get. It’s generally more accepted, so celebrities are not afraid of getting down and dirty for the masses.

While Quinn allows amateur voice actors to share content, after stringent checks and moderation, a huge pull of the platform is the celebrity aspect. Pop your headphones in, you’re in for a wild ride.

Jesse Williams did The Misty Door

@tryquinn The Misty Door changed me on a cellular level ♬ original sound – Quinn

Jesse Williams was one of the first celebrities to jump on the Quinn train, reading from his book, The Misty Door, in 2023. Episode one has had nearly 300k listens alone, and there are three of them!

Jesse voices a filthy fairy called Solstice, and by episode three, he’s narrating everything – and I mean everything. Shockingly, it’s not Jesse Williams’ filthiest moment. That was his completely nude stage show, where images literally broke the internet.

Lucien Laviscount is one of the celebrities on Quinn

True ones were in love with Lucien Laviscount in Waterloo Road, but of course, he’s since become an international heartthrob in Emily in Paris. His book, called The Regent, is an enemies-to-lovers audiobook about jewel thieves.

Fancy some Scottish? Try Thomas Doherty

@tryquinn Replying to @shutuphannah30 “The Inventor’s Apprentice” voiced by Thomas Doherty drops September 22nd — only on the Quinn app. @thomasanthonydoherty ♬ original sound – Quinn

Thomas Doherty is a criminally underrated man, partly because of his accent but also because he’s objectively stunning. His book, published by Quinn in 2022, is called The Inventor’s Apprentice.

Tags on the platform include spanking, face sitting, moaning, and a bunch of other ones I can’t really write here.

For The Summer I Turned Pretty fans

If you loved The Summer I Turned Pretty, but wanted it considerably smuttier, then you’ll probs be thrilled to learn that Chris Briney has a book called Hidden Harbour. It’s a similar plot to the TV show and boasts half a million listens.

Tom Blyth, anyone?

Another recent addition to the hallowed halls of heartthrobery, Tom Blyth was the leading star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

His book, The Muse, sees him play a piano teacher who is instructed to teach the daughter of a powerful lord. Filth ensues, which is why it’s tagged with themes like desperate, yearning, and forbidden.

Everyone’s favourite hot priest, Andrew Scott

@tryquinn Replying to @Lorel Rea Now introducing… Andrew Scott as Robb the Protector. The Queen’s Guard, a Quinn Original series, hits the Quinn app on May 16, 2024. ♬ original sound – Quinn

Andrew Scott might be an out and proud gay man, but he’s also for the girlies. The Queen’s Guard sees him as a loyal soldier who is turned from the queen by the leader of the resistance. It’s enemies to lovers through and through.

I’m gay, but Victoria Pedretti’s book is iconic

While this list is admittedly overpowered by men, Quinn has an impressive catalogue of queer representation. Enter YOU’s Victoria Pedretti, who voices a lesbian secret agent who gets involved with an international criminal. Sold!

The Heated Rivalry lads recently joined

The most recent additions to the Quinn repertoire are Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie from the equally NSFW show, Heated Rivalry. Named Ember and Ice, the book is about two fae princes from enemy kingdoms.

It only came out a few weeks ago, but it’s already close to one million listens.

Good lord, Jamie Campbell Bower

@tryquinn Replying to @blueberry_00005 I don’t know if I will ever be the same ♬ original sound – Quinn

I might have saved the best until last, which is really saying something because each and every celeb on this list is straight up fire. Ladies and gentlemen, Jamie Campbell Bower in The Trials.

Another fantasy audiobook, The Trials features Jamie in the dominant role. It might be a little dramatic, but Quinn should receive the Nobel Peace Prize for this.

Thank me later!

