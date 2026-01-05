From eight-year-old influencer to OnlyFans millionaire: Piper Rockelle’s chaotic career arc

7 hours ago

Piper Rockelle just broke records with her OnlyFans link drop, so here’s everything you need to know about her wild career arc.

Piper had millions of subscribers by the time she was 12 years old

Born in August 2007, Piper started her influencer career early on YouTube and Musical.ly. She blew up on both platforms, but mainly YouTube, where she posted everything from DIY videos to challenges and pranks. The YouTube channel was run by her mum, Tiffany Smith, who Piper says she’s very close with.

Piper’s most popular videos on her channel were her music videos from her short-lived singing career, as well as her couple and kissing challenge videos she filmed at 14.

The Squad drama and claims of child exploitation blew up after the Netflix doc

Piper used to post videos with her “squad” – a group of other child influencers she would film challenges with. In 2022, 11 people who used to be in the Piper Squad joined together to sue her mum, Tiffany.

The lawsuit claimed that the children who worked with Piper weren’t properly paid for their work, and faced “inappropriate, offensive and abusive treatment” while making videos with her. Tiffany strongly denies these claims, and the lawsuit was settled in 2024 for $1.85 million (£1.3 million).

The lawsuit and all the drama surrounding Piper’s controversial child influencer career was covered in the Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing Netflix documentary series.

Right after she turned 18, Piper’s career took a massive shift

Leading up to her 18th birthday, Piper started making videos at the Bop House, a content creator house for OnlyFans models. She also started making videos regularly with Sophie Rain, one of the biggest creators on OnlyFans. This all made people suspect she was planning to start making her own explicit content as soon as she turned 18.

Sure enough, soon after her 18th birthday, Piper launched a “spicy” Fanvue account which caused a lot of backlash. She’s since doubled down and stepped fully into the adult content creation industry by stating her own OnlyFans. According to Piper, she made millions in just her first hour on the site.

