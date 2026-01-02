The Tab

18-year-old Piper Rockelle breaks massive record hours after launching her OnlyFans

She started making YouTube videos at eight years old

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Former child influencer Piper Rockelle just launched her OnlyFans and claims she broke the record for the most money earned in the first hour ever.

Piper, who turned 18 on 21st August last year, has been posting “spicy” content on a Fanvue account for the past few months. Lots of people have criticised Piper for this, saying she was still too young to be making this content. She’s since spoken out against this and reassured everyone that she knows what she’s doing.

Now, the influencer has stepped up her content by dropping the link to her OnlyFans on the first day of 2026. After teasing the drop for days and posting an hourly countdown on X, Piper shared an update with her followers, showing the massive amount of money she’d made in just an hour.

“We broke the record!!! $1,000,000 in less than an hour,” Piper wrote on X. “You guys are the best, thank you for changing my life.”

via Piper Rockelle

Most of the money Piper made on her first day on OnlyFans came from direct subscriptions, but the screenshot she shared shows that almost $300k (£223k) came from messages.

The backlash against Piper has continued since she dropped the OnlyFans link, but the influencer said she isn’t phased by it.

Most Read

OnlyFans father and son duo

Father who does OnlyFans with his son explains why they do it, and it honestly just gets worse

BEavo's mum

Sorry in advance: Here are all the unhinged pics and clips of Beavo’s mum on OnlyFans

Chappell Roan

‘F**king loser’: One of the Stranger Things cast just dragged Chappell Roan, and people are angry

“I waited until I was legal, and I made that decision for myself. This wasn’t something I was pressured into. It was about taking control of my own content, my own body, and my own income. People can judge all they want, but I did this on my own terms, and I’m proud of that. I know who I am, and I know what I’m building,” Piper said in a statement shared with The Tab.

She added: “Of course, I saw the comments. People are saying I was groomed or that the subscribers are creeps. Look, I get it. I was a kid on YouTube, and now I’m an adult making adult choices. That shift is uncomfortable for some people. But I’ve grown up in front of the world. I’m not asking for approval. I’m asking for people to respect that I’m not 13 anymore.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via @piperrockelle on Instagram
More on: Influencers OnlyFans Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
RECOMMENDED READ

This hilarious ‘touch grass’ rug is for the guys and girlies who haven’t been outside since June

It's giving 'I've got my life together and what'

EXTRA

Read Next

Seka

Dad who films his wife and daughter’s OnlyFans reveals the diabolical reason he does it

KingJax

This OnlyFans himbo did unspeakable things to a Christmas tree, and now it’s a dirty viral trend

Piper Rockelle reveals why she ‘dropped the link’ to Fanvue account right after turning 18

Latest

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight

Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’m jealous of their life tbh

lily phillips and some challenges

Lily Phillips ranks her most viral OnlyFans challenges by how hard they actually were

Claudia Cox

Featuring some overly detailed analysis

Harlan Coben Run Away cult ending

Harlan Coben reveals the real reason Run Away had to be about a cult and its haunting ending

Suchismita Ghosh

He also shared the one secret that’ll haunt Simon and Paige forever

Jake Herbert

Brace yourself: Here’s the extreme OnlyFans content this shameless son makes with his real dad

Kieran Galpin

Let’s get specific

Explained: Here’s what ‘365’ buttons actually means all over TikTok

Esther Knowles

It all kicked off from one person’s TikTok comment

Need more Millie? Here’s exactly what happens next in The Housemaid trilogy

Hebe Hancock

In case you HAVE to know

Beavo on OnlyFans

Men, his mum and Bonnie Blue: All the grossly wild details Beavo has shared about his OnlyFans

Hayley Soen

There’s no world where I pictured this would be a thing

Inside Jodi Hildebrandt’s $5 million home where Franke kids were abused in Evil Influencer

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It has 20 rooms

The total run time of Stranger Things season five has an emotional secret meaning

Ellissa Bain

I’m crying

Stranger Things theories better ending

Forget the finale — these Stranger Things theories were far more satisfying than what we saw

Suchismita Ghosh

Anything would’ve been better than that two-minute fight