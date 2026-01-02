18-year-old Piper Rockelle breaks massive record hours after launching her OnlyFans

4 hours ago

Former child influencer Piper Rockelle just launched her OnlyFans and claims she broke the record for the most money earned in the first hour ever.

Piper, who turned 18 on 21st August last year, has been posting “spicy” content on a Fanvue account for the past few months. Lots of people have criticised Piper for this, saying she was still too young to be making this content. She’s since spoken out against this and reassured everyone that she knows what she’s doing.

Now, the influencer has stepped up her content by dropping the link to her OnlyFans on the first day of 2026. After teasing the drop for days and posting an hourly countdown on X, Piper shared an update with her followers, showing the massive amount of money she’d made in just an hour.

“We broke the record!!! $1,000,000 in less than an hour,” Piper wrote on X. “You guys are the best, thank you for changing my life.”

Most of the money Piper made on her first day on OnlyFans came from direct subscriptions, but the screenshot she shared shows that almost $300k (£223k) came from messages.

The backlash against Piper has continued since she dropped the OnlyFans link, but the influencer said she isn’t phased by it.

“I waited until I was legal, and I made that decision for myself. This wasn’t something I was pressured into. It was about taking control of my own content, my own body, and my own income. People can judge all they want, but I did this on my own terms, and I’m proud of that. I know who I am, and I know what I’m building,” Piper said in a statement shared with The Tab.

She added: “Of course, I saw the comments. People are saying I was groomed or that the subscribers are creeps. Look, I get it. I was a kid on YouTube, and now I’m an adult making adult choices. That shift is uncomfortable for some people. But I’ve grown up in front of the world. I’m not asking for approval. I’m asking for people to respect that I’m not 13 anymore.”

