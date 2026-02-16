Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

6 hours ago

You know the saying, “the first pancake is never perfect?” It is practically a law of nature. It may be paler than you before getting the Bondi Sands out or practically carbonised, or miraculously both at the same time.

Don’t be disheartened. Instead, see it for what it truly is: A “tester”, a sacrificial offering. A peace treaty, if you will. Pawning off that first pancake to your least favourite housemate? All of a sudden, it is not a kitchen failure but instead it is an act of kindness.

Because here is the secret that no one is telling you: No pancake is beyond saving. A strong topping can do God’s work. Shrove Tuesday comes once a year, and so your toppings need to be on top.

Fighting the basic and predictable allegations? We have you covered with some unique pancake suggestions. So sit back and enjoy as we answer the age old question: Can anything be pancaked?

The perfect pancake

The secret to the perfect pancake is not complicated, which is music to the ears of any uni student with limited resources. All you need to do is follow the simple “1, 2, 3” method (100 grams of flour, two eggs and 300ml of milk). Even the most numerically inept of us can handle that one!

Make sure that you grease the frying pan because I think all of our trust issues have been re-triggered at some point by those “non-stick” pans!

Flip them over to ensure that they’re cooked evenly and, if you’re looking to aura farm, then flip it in the air. This is a slight gamble, though, as you do risk horrific embarrassment if that doesn’t go to plan.

The base of the pancake is simple enough, but the true art lies with the toppings.

If you don’t want to risk setting off the fire alarm or if your 8am lecture means that you really don’t have the energy to cook, then head to literally any supermarket and get some of the pre-made pancakes. Slightly more rubbery, but can be salvaged with the correct toppings.

Savoury toppings

Although you can’t go wrong with just a simple ham and cheese, the possibilities when it comes to what can be put into a savoury pancake are endless. The general rule of thumb is that if it’s a meal that you like, then it can be pancaked (results may vary with soup-based meals).

Duck pancakes

Certainly not a traditional take on Pancake Day, but absolutely a delicious one. Shredded duck, hoisin sauce and some veggies. Yum.

Cheese

Cheese and pancakes are just the best. Think quesadilla but with more character. If you want to try something a little different, but endlessly tasty, give cheese, leeks and bacon bits a go!

Cheese can really be combined with any meat-based filling; chicken, beef or pork – the flavour profiles definitely compliment each other. Get creative.

Pesto

Pesto is one of the main food-groups for any uni student, and Pancake Day is no exception. It goes perfectly with some chicken and mozzarella. If you wanted to really add some layers, you could opt for some sun-dried tomatoes and salad bits as well.

Massive salmon blini

Want to really mix it up? Have you ever been eating a smoked salmon blini and wondered if you could make a giant one? Is this possibly the most “Exetah” concept? Absolutely. But sometimes you just have to play into the stereotype. Grab some smoked salmon, cream cheese, lemon and pepper and enjoy.

Or, alternatively, sweet toppings…

When it comes to the genre of sweet pancakes, we all know the classics: Lemon and sugar, Nutella, some berries and bananas. We truly believe that you can do better – experiment and reap the rewards.

Biscoff spread

A new favourite for our generation has to be Biscoff spread. Lotus ate with this we have to admit – a true piece of confectionary. Although this absolutely must be accompanied by some form of drink, it is a true favourite.

Apple and cinnamon

If what you’re after is a truly comforting sweet treat, then some kind of apple, syrup cinnamon combo would be perfect. Cinnamon and cold weather are somehow the best duo and would be a great pick-me-up in this bleak weather.

Peanut butter

Peanut butter anything is just better. Whether you go for a PB&J or a peanut butter and banana, this is a comforting and reliable duo, if you want a little extra something, then add a dash of cinnamon!

Ice cream

Feel like something extra special? Combine your favourite ice cream with some fruit and pop it on a pancake. Super instagrammable and very indulgent. My personal favourite for ice cream is a nut and choc combo, but whatever is calling out to you can definitely be pancaked.

Pistachio

Living in the age of Dubai chocolate means that sometimes you just have to embrace it. Pistachio spread with some chocolate, and maybe something crunchy just for the full vibe!

Alternative recipes

If you aren’t feeling the typical “1, 2, 3” pancake, then there are still ways for you to enjoy pancakes this year. The milk in the original method can, of course, be substituted for whichever juiced nut your heart desires, but if you’re looking for some even funkier versions, then we have a couple just for you.

Greek yoghurt

If you’re all about the protein, then you will love this. I cannot stress enough the importance of opting for proper Greek yogurt over Greek-style, but ultimately that decision does have to be up to you. With these pancakes, you’re looking at about 13g of protein per serving, so get those gains!

The main ingredients in these pancakes are:

Eggs

Greek Yogurt

Milk

Flour

Baking powder

And optional salt, sugar and vanilla extract

Oats

If you don’t fancy a typical flour pancake, or just want to be a little quirky, then we present the oat pancake. Super easy and very tasty.

All you need is:

100g porridge oats

1tsp baking powder

One free range egg

100ml of your milk of choice (no judgement)

And then once again for flavour: Vanilla, cinnamon, salt, sugar

Banana pancakes

Healthy, delicious and super straightforward. Sweet and fluffy, whilst still being a bit of a healthier alternative.

All you need for this recipe is:

One banana

One egg

Two tablespoons of flour

If you would like to increase the protein on this one, then you could use half a banana and substitute the rest with 50g of Greek yog. This also counteracts some of the banana flavour if that isn’t necessarily your thing.

Pancake cereal

Although some may claim that this is slightly sacrilegious, I guarantee that most of us can remember the pancake cereal trend. The idea? Very simple. Mini pancakes in a bowl with some fruit and syrup. The benefit? The mini pancakes ensure a crispy pancake edge in every bite.