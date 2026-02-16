The Tab

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Hebe Hancock | Trends

If you’ve ever watched a smouldering slow burn unfold on screen and thought “why can’t my love life look like that?”, you’re not alone. Women-first dating app Bumble has coined a new dating trend called storybooking, and it’s basically about dating like you’re in a period drama.

Think longing glances, meaningful gestures and the kind of emotional intensity usually reserved for corsets and candlelight. Yes, people are trying to channel fictional romance into their real-life relationship, just with Wi-Fi and WhatsApp.

Netflix

So, what actually is storybooking?

In modern dating terms, storybooking means intentionally leaning into classic romantic tropes: Slow burns, yearning, grand gestures and clear devotion, rather than playing it cool or detached. It’s less “seen at 11:42” and more “I crossed London in the rain because I missed you”.

According to Bumble research, half of women say love stories in film or TV influence their dating preferences, from who they choose to date to the standards they expect in relationships. Basically, if the bar has been raised by fictional men, real ones are going to feel it.

“Bumble’s new trend, Storybooking, shows that singles are consciously choosing romance on their own terms and [are] clear on their boundaries,” Bumble sexologist Chantelle Otten told Vice.

Because everyone’s tired of chaotic dating

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Vic and Christine from Love Is Blind season 10

The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Warner Bros

Let’s be real, dating in 2026 is exhausting. Between ghosting, breadcrumbing and the emotional unavailability Olympics, people are increasingly over the low-effort era.

Bumble’s data suggests nonchalance is officially out, and emotional availability is back in. Women are saying they want intention, effort and romance again, not situationships that require spreadsheets to decode.

Pop culture is fuelling the fantasy

We’re currently swimming in high-drama romance anyway. A new Wuthering Heights film starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi has just released, and we’re also deep into the latest Bridgerton era. When fictional men are declaring undying devotion on screen, it’s not shocking people want the same energy IRL.

If Heathcliff can deliver operatic obsession and Benedict Bridgerton can pine for seasons on end, surely someone can plan a thoughtful date and text back on time.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix, Warner Bros

More on: Bridgerton Dating Trends Viral Wuthering Heights
Hebe Hancock | Trends

Read Next

There’s a creepy new ‘TikTok local’ location feature, so here’s how to turn it off ASAP

Wuthering Heights X-rated scenes

Jacob Elordi reveals exactly what inspired the super steamy scenes in the Wuthering Heights film

Here’s exactly how long you’ll have to wait for Gregory and Hyacinth’s Bridgerton seasons

Latest
wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching