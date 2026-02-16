A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

5 hours ago

Episode three of Love Is Blind season 10 is titled “Um, Redo”, but it turns out that entire staged drama was fake. An editing error has proven that what we saw go down, was not at all what actually happened.

If you need a recap, during episode three of the show, Kevan was stuck in a triangle with two women, Keya and Tyler. He had pretty much decided that Tyler was his “number one” but had no idea how to tell Keya, or tell Tyler he had a connection with someone else too.

On a date with Tyler, Kevan told her he had feelings for someone else, but fumbled over trying to tell her that despite that, he was going to pick her. Tyler said she wasn’t going to be an option, and walked out. “I know what the f*ck I’m worth and I’m not dealing with this sh*t,” she told the girls, when returning to their living quarters.

Just as she was about to leave the experiment behind, Tyler had a confessional with producers. A producer could be seen walking her out, and then she sat down to have one last interview. “I’m gonna leave,” she told the cameras.

Producers then pointed out that she might have interpreted the conversation wrong, and that Kevan never told her that his other connection was stronger than theirs. They pointed out “isn’t that what you’ve always done in the past”, when Tyler said she was going to leave. She admitted it was.

Tyler then questioned going back into the pod, to chat with Kevan again. “There still is a lot of time left on that date,” a producer told her. It was then confirmed the producer would ask Kevan if he wanted to resume their date.

Tyler left the interview, and was then seen straight away shouting “redo” to the girls, and going back into the pod. But guys, this isn’t at all how this happened.

If you look closely, Tyler was wearing a pink boob-tube style dress when she was first in the pod with Kevan, and when the producers took her out of the living quarters after she told the girls she was going to leave. However, in her chat with the producers, Tyler was wearing a completely different outfit. Then, after her talk with producers, when she said “redo” and went back into the date, she was back in the first dress again.

So it didn’t go: Date, producers got involved, back to the date. Not at all. The producers chat was clearly filmed at a completely differently time. More likely, this was added in at a later date, to make it look like this big drama where the producers stepped in and made her go back into the date. The producers didn’t get involved in the natural timeline at all.

It was a lie!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.