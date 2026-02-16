The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

7 hours ago

The new Wuthering Heights film features many, many close-ups of Heathcliff’s bare back (often glistening from sweat or moonlight or something). The scars on his back are actually part of the plot. However, these shots weren’t really of Jacob Elordi *gasp*. Here’s why.

An actor called Bo Ponomari shared on Instagram that he was the body double for Jacob Elordi’s back in Wuthering Heights. Omg, what a flex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Ponomari (@ponomaribo)

Famous actors do often use body doubles for shots when they don’t absolutely have to be on set. However, it seems as if Jacob Elordi’s back was unavailable for a different reason.

During the first week of filming, Jacob Elordi spoke about method acting with the make-up artist responsible for making Heathcliff’s back look scarred. He joked, “I’m going to go away and maim myself on the weekend to prove to you that I’m Heathcliff!”

He explained to Esquire: “That night I went home, and the house I was staying in had a steam shower – a brass knob that steam came from out of the wall… So I went to clean my feet, and I leant back and my back seared into the steam knob and I stood up screaming; it tore up my back. When I went to work on Monday I had a second-degree burn.”

Jacob Elordi actually had to go to hospital for treatment.

Second-degree burns usually take three weeks to heal. The scars can last for over a year.

So, it makes sense that the crew selected a different actor for the honour of portraying Jacob Elordi’s back.

Featured images via Warner Bros.