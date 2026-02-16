The Tab
Wuthering Heights

Isabella’s actress defends ‘BDSM’ version in Wuthering Heights, and explains why she was changed

Changing an abuse victim into Bonnie Blue was a choice

Kieran Galpin

Amongst the many failures of Emerald Fennell’s take on Wuthering Heights – and trust me, there are many – one of the most egregious changes was undoubtedly the character of Isabella.

When introduced to Isabella in the film, where she is Edgar’s ward instead of his sister, Alison Oliver’s take on the character was strange, whimsical, and almost childlike. She was hilarious in those first scenes and breathed some fresh air into the sullen performances of Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie.

Unfortunately, things took a major turn when Heathcliff returned to Thrushcross Grange in pursuit of Cathy. Much like her book counterpart, Isabella was instantly smitten with the dark personality, eloping with him and returning to the Wuthering Heights estate. But that’s where the similarities with Emily Brontë’s classic work ended.

Isabella

Credit: Warner Bros

In the original novel, the naive Isabella is horrified to learn that Heathcliff is the “monster” and “devil” that people portrayed him as. In the film, however, she’s more than into it, becoming a loud and proud submissive who enjoys Heathcliff’s torture. In one particular scene, which also wasn’t in the book, Nelly arrives at Wuthering Heights to find Isabella chained up like a dog – barking included.

The changes have not gone down well, as one person explained: “This… surely this isn’t Isabella? I’m reading Wuthering Heights rn, and that is absolutely not her at all ???? What.”

“Turning an abused wife into some sort of BSDM sub has to be next level in terms of misogyny,” someone else said.

Isabella’s actress has explained the vision in Wuthering Heights

For the most part, Alison Oliver’s portrayal of Isabella was pretty stellar in Wuthering Heights. Unfortunately, the second half of the film utterly wrecks that perception; she’s now reduced to Heathcliff’s willing submissive.

Speaking to Elle, Alison detailed Emerald Fennell’s reasoning behind the changes to Isabella’s character. She said Isabella was the opposite of Cathy, who was a wild thing forced to conform in the confines of her marriage to Edgar.

“She’s a very repressed character who is desperate for love,” she said. “Emerald’s interpretation of Isabella’s story is the reverse of Cathy’s; there’s an uncorseting of her. Like she becomes undone. There’s something so powerful about being underestimated.”

Alison’s last line rings true in the book as well, because Isabella manages to escape Heathcliff and run off to London. Though she sadly dies, with her son going back to Wuthering Heights, she is able to reclaim her power by leaving her abuser.

Emerald completely removed the second portion of her book, leaving Isabella’s story unfinished. Presumably, she continued to be Heathcliff’s willing punching bag.

Warner Bros

