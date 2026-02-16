Flippin lovely! The absolute best places to get your pancakes this Pancake Day

11 hours ago

It’s that time of year again. No, it’s not all about Valentine’s Day! Shrove Tuesday (aka Pancake Day) is just around the corner. Whether you’re drawn to a crispy, light crepe or prefer a stack of the fluffy American pancakes, there’s an abundance of places serving a style to suit your pancake needs this Tuesday.

Luckily we know all the spots, and these are our five favourite places to get pancakes this year in Cardiff city.

1. Bill’s Cardiff

Starting off strong, in Cardiff Central and Cardiff Bay, Bill’s is a reliable go to!!

Bill’s hold an extensive menu ranging from lite bites and brunch to dinner but of course, it’s the breakfast and brunch menu we are interested in.

Along with the usual suspects of pancake toppings, Bill’s have launched their Pancake Day Limited Edition Flavours.

For the one day only, you can choose from the limited edition flavours: Triple Biscoff Pancakes or the Hot Maple Chicken & Bacon Pancakes. These are both priced at £9.95, making it a treat for under a tenner.

P.S. Every Friday Bill’s do £5 unlimited buttermilk pancakes 😉

2. Pink Kiwi

Pink Kiwi is an independent café you’ll find on Cwrys Road.

You may have seen the owner of the cafe, Taslima on TikTok! She regularly posts the breakfast dishes and sweet treats that she herself serves to customers in her pretty pink café.

On Pancake Day, Taslima is offering each pancake for just £1 each (maximum two pancakes per person) you can add toppings such as Biscoff, Nutella or fruit toppings for an additional £1. This offer runs from 12pm-5pm and they’ll only be serving cake and pancakes that day.

If you visit on any other day, you can opt for more savoury pancake options such as the “The Egg” which comes with fluffy scrambled eggs, topped with three turkey rashers and served with maple syrup. Pink Kiwi is 100 per cent halal friendly.

3. Fluffy Fluffy

You’ll find the Japanese inspired pancake chain on Queen Street.

Fluffy Fluffy is slightly different to the other spots we’ve mentioned. It revolves around Japanese- style soufflé pancakes that are made fresh in house. Whipped egg whites and slow cooking create their signature fluffy texture. Topped with a choice of fresh fruits, various toppings, and house-made sauces, each serving offers a delightful burst of flavours.

If you’re up for trying something new and different to your traditional pancakes, this is the place to go.

4. Coco Gelato

Located on the edge of Woodville Road, Cathays. In our wise opinion, it is the perfect spot for a hungover or late night sweet treat.

If you’re more into crepes, this is the place for you. Specialising in sweet treats from waffles and sundaes to thin crispy crepes it’s a basically got all you need for a dessert spot.

My personal favourite crepe is the Eton Mess with strawberry slices, crushed meringue pieces and strawberry sauce. What’s yours?

BONUS POINTS: Coco Gelato is open late (till 11pm) every day making it an evening sweet treat spot too.

5. Maple & Bean

Located in the Morgan Arcade, city centre.

Finally we have Maple & Bean, ending on an independent city favourite. Tucked away in a rickety arcade, Maple & Bean is everything you’d expect it to be. It is picturesque, cosy and quiet spot amidst the buzz of the city.

In this cafe, you have five choices of a three stack buttermilk pancake served with maple syrup and a choice of toppings. All these options are under £10 making it an affordable treat in the heart of city centre.

If you don’t make it to these places on Tuesday, don’t feel as flat as a pancake…

These cafe’s and restaurants are here to stay and their pancakes are too.

