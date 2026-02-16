The pancake topping your Cardiff University accommodation is giving this year

11 hours ago

The unofficial sweet-treat day is nearly here, and you need to get ready. Shrove Tuesday is the last day before the Lent period beginning on Ash Wednesday. It is also known as Pancake Day in the UK traditionally meant to finish rich ingredients such as eggs, butter and milk which are the main ingredients to make pancakes.

There are so many toppings that people love whether it’s sweet or savoury but there are definitely ones that associate with the different accommodations at Cardiff University. So we made a list of just some of the first year accomodations and which pancake topping they would have on Pancake Day.

Talybont Court – Berries

Taly Court is staying simple but delicious with berries. They pair so well with any other topping whether it’s Nutella, cream or maple syrup and there are so many to choose from. Some say it’s the best Taly to live in which means they deserve the best all-rounder topping.

Talybont North – Lemon and sugar

Simple but still loved. Taly North is the least favourite Taly but is still in the complex so you can still say you lived in a Taly. Yes it can be scary at times but living near the big Tesco and Aldi make up for it. Lemon and sugar meet this expectation of being simple but perfect, especially with an en-suite.

Ty Pont Haearn– Fried chicken and maple syrup

It is an acquired taste but some love it. Just like Ty Pont which is a really nice Unite accommodation but for some is a nuisance if your lectures are nowhere nearby. It is really only good for JOMEC or Engineering students. But being central to the city centre make it just as good as the sweet and salty flavour of fried chicken and maple syrup. It is definitely a must-try.

University Halls – Marmite

Some people love it and some people hate. This works hand in hand for both Marmite and University Halls. Whether you have an en-suite or shared bathroom the hour walk from the Student Union makes it a trek but with a good flat you could be having the best experience. It really is a love-hate relationship.

Hodge Hall – Cheese

This topping is unheard of but for some a favourite. Just like Hodge Hall where although people live there many haven’t met anyone that lived there in their first year at Cardiff Uni. Being a shared bathroom does not make it the most intriguing but being right next to the Lidl, The Woodville and the Student Union probably makes it the best located accommodation.

Senghenned Court – Chicken and sweetcorn

Chicken and sweetcorn is the perfect in-between just like Senghenned Court. Being en-suite but having the option for part-catered or self-catered is the best for those that want their own space but also want to be in the midst of uni. You have the best of both worlds living near uni but also near town, and more importantly very close to Circuit.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Cardiff Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.