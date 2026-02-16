Sheffield students, here’s what your favourite pancake toppings say about you

9 hours ago

Pancake Day (aka Shrove Tuesday) is the one day a year you can eat dessert for dinner and call it culture. But before we get dragged into the crepe vs American pancake war, let’s get into the real question: What do your pancake toppings say about you?

Lemon and sugar

You’re sweet. You’re classic. You’re reliable. Maybe a little sharp around the edges. You love an original, you love a routine, and after trying every gimmick going, you came back to your one true love. Some might call you boring – we call you refined. A classic for a reason, just like you.

Nutella

Go big or go home. You’re all about warmth, sweetness and nostalgia – and more is more. You don’t shy away from attention, you’re generous, affectionate, and yes, sometimes a bit much.

Some say you’re too intense. We say they’re not intense enough.

Strawberries and cream

We’ll catch you at Wimbledon this summer in a perfectly curated clean-girl outfit. You show up charming, elegant and just a little extra. You’re luxurious and your phone definitely eats first. We just know your Instagram is aesthetic.

Maple syrup

Everyone loves you and you love everyone. Unproblematic. Dependable. Just… nice. You’re the glue of the group chat, the emotional support friend, the one who always has tissues. Every friend group needs a maple syrup girl.

Bacon and syrup

Sweet and salty. We know you’re kind, but you’re also a handful – and you know it. You love to mix things up and keep people guessing. You’re adventurous, slightly chaotic, and somehow always get away with it. The perfect balance of sweet and savoury.

Dubai chocolate

Does a Labubu come with that?

You love a trend, and you’re already eyeing the next one. Dubai Chocolate is just a phase. You’re extra, adventurous and chronically online. People love to hate you, but honestly? They’re just jealous.

