Belle has only dated one person since Love Island, and he’s a huge rugby player!

It ended really badly

After things failed with Sean and Scott, it looks like Belle finally has a good thing going with Harrison on All Stars, and she’s only actually dated one person since coming out of Love Island the first time – a major rugby player!

She left the villa with Anton in 2019 and they stayed together for just five weeks before splitting. Then, she was publicly single until 2023, when she started dating Rugby player Luke Crosbie.

The Scottish professional rugby union player plays for Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship, and for the Scotland national team. He was called to play for Scotland in the 2019 and 2020 Six Nations Championships and the 2023 Rugby World Cup. So, he’s a pretty big deal.

Belle even moved from London to Edinburgh to be with him and opened her own beauty salon there, so they were really serious. She called him a “gift from the universe” and said on Instagram: “He ticks every checklist I have, he’s completely my type to a T, personality, looks everything.”

However, in February 2025, two years after they started dating, reports began emerging that they had split, and she wiped all the pics of him from her Instagram.

When a follower asked how she was doing, the Love Island girlie wrote on her story: “I’m probably at the lowest point I’ve been in my life and I genuinely don’t know how to pull myself out. I can’t even pull myself out of bed, and have been like this for about 6 weeks, when I tell you emotional abuse is no joke I mean it!

“For the first time in my life I’ve been faced with a situation I have no idea how to deal with and I know usually it’s me on here giving all the advice but I don’t wanna sit here and lie and say I know I’ll be fine because this time I’m not sure if I will be. I can promise I am trying my best to get better but this one’s gna be a process.”

She never actually revealed why they split, but Belle quickly moved back to London, and the rugby player was never seen with her again. Whatever happened, it must have been bad!

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

