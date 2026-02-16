The Tab

Heriot-Watt University staff back industrial action following dispute over job cuts

74 per cent of voters backed industrial action

Kitty Messer | News

Workers at Heriot-Watt University have voted to back industrial action following a dispute over job cuts and failure of management to rule out compulsory redundancies.

In a ballot conducted on Monday by members of the University and College Union (UCU) Scotland, 74 per cent of voters backed strike action.

The dispute follows university senior management proposing what they call a “right-sizing” exercise where at least 41 jobs will be lost at the university’s Scottish campus.

A further 10 jobs would be lost at the university’s Malaysia campus.

There was a 70 per cent turn out for the ballot with 87 per cent of voters saying they would be willing to take part in action short of a strikes.

This can include working to contract, not covering absent colleagues or undertaking voluntary activities.

The vote comes after the university’s senior managers have so far refused to rule out compulsory redundancies while making cuts.

Alongside cutting courses and jobs, there are also plans to end the Scholar programme, 25-year-old scheme that delivers essential online learning throughout Scottish schools.

via Wikimedia Commons

Kate Sang, president of Heriot-Watt UCU, said: “Today’s vote shows the strength of feeling against these cuts and the jobs that senior managers want to lose.

“Sadly, the university has refused to commit to preserving the valuable research time of staff.

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Vic and Christine from Love Is Blind season 10

The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

“Cuts to research provision will harm not only the university’s reputation, but the development of cutting-edge knowledge to address society’s big challenges.

“The use of compulsory redundancies is unacceptable. While members will now decide what action they want to take, senior managers should be under no illusion that the use of compulsory redundancies is something we will be strongly opposing.

“We are still committed to engaging constructively to resolve this dispute. We need the employer to be willing to talk.”

Jo Grady, UCU General Secretary, also commented on the ballot outcome:  “Members at Heriot-Watt have shown their willingness to take action and defend jobs.

“To avoid this dispute escalating and the possibility of strikes at this busy time of year the principal needs to listen to them, sit down to talks and rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.”

The backing for strike action at Heriot-Watt comes at a time where numerous Scottish University’s are facing significant financial pressure.

Staff at The University of Edinburgh also undertook industrial action in late 2025 following funding disputes and redundancy threats.

Following the result of the ballot at Heriot-Watt, UCU members at the university will decide their next steps.

Heriot-Watt University has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Kitty Messer | News
Latest
wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching