Heriot-Watt University staff back industrial action following dispute over job cuts

9 hours ago

Workers at Heriot-Watt University have voted to back industrial action following a dispute over job cuts and failure of management to rule out compulsory redundancies.

In a ballot conducted on Monday by members of the University and College Union (UCU) Scotland, 74 per cent of voters backed strike action.

The dispute follows university senior management proposing what they call a “right-sizing” exercise where at least 41 jobs will be lost at the university’s Scottish campus.

A further 10 jobs would be lost at the university’s Malaysia campus.

There was a 70 per cent turn out for the ballot with 87 per cent of voters saying they would be willing to take part in action short of a strikes.

This can include working to contract, not covering absent colleagues or undertaking voluntary activities.

The vote comes after the university’s senior managers have so far refused to rule out compulsory redundancies while making cuts.

Alongside cutting courses and jobs, there are also plans to end the Scholar programme, 25-year-old scheme that delivers essential online learning throughout Scottish schools.

Kate Sang, president of Heriot-Watt UCU, said: “Today’s vote shows the strength of feeling against these cuts and the jobs that senior managers want to lose.

“Sadly, the university has refused to commit to preserving the valuable research time of staff.

“Cuts to research provision will harm not only the university’s reputation, but the development of cutting-edge knowledge to address society’s big challenges.

“The use of compulsory redundancies is unacceptable. While members will now decide what action they want to take, senior managers should be under no illusion that the use of compulsory redundancies is something we will be strongly opposing.

“We are still committed to engaging constructively to resolve this dispute. We need the employer to be willing to talk.”

Jo Grady, UCU General Secretary, also commented on the ballot outcome: “Members at Heriot-Watt have shown their willingness to take action and defend jobs.

“To avoid this dispute escalating and the possibility of strikes at this busy time of year the principal needs to listen to them, sit down to talks and rule out the use of compulsory redundancies.”

The backing for strike action at Heriot-Watt comes at a time where numerous Scottish University’s are facing significant financial pressure.

Staff at The University of Edinburgh also undertook industrial action in late 2025 following funding disputes and redundancy threats.

Following the result of the ballot at Heriot-Watt, UCU members at the university will decide their next steps.

Heriot-Watt University has been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons