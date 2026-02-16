Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

8 hours ago

An ex-law student has been convicted of making a hoax bomb threat to the University of Reading during induction week.

Muzammil Ayyaz was “angry and frustrated” after being expelled by the university.

In summer 2023, he made 700 calls to the university to threaten staff, according to prosecutors.

The 30-year-old called the university twice on 15th September and 19th September 2023 using an anonymous number and robotic voice, claiming that a bomb had been placed at the university, Reading Crown Court heard.

The court heard the hoax prompted a police response and triggered university evacuation protocols. The prosecution noted Ayyaz’s timing during induction week was intended to have “maximal effect”.

Ayyaz had previously launched judicial review proceedings against the University of Reading, which had been settled. This allowed him to return to the university before he was expelled.

Benjamin Waller, prosecutor, told jurors: “He deliberately called during an induction week, he knew the building would be busy and did it for maximal effect. Police were called, buildings evacuated, matters were taken just as seriously as Mr Ayyaz has intended.

“The fact is, things really are as simple as they seem. Sometimes a man gets angry and frustrated by being expelled by a university. Instead of processing that decision and dealing with it, he begins by calling in vile threats of rape, torture, murder, against people he perceives had wronged him.