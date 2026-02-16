The Tab

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Shannon Darkins | News

An ex-law student has been convicted of making a hoax bomb threat to the University of Reading during induction week.

Muzammil Ayyaz was “angry and frustrated” after being expelled by the university.

In summer 2023, he made 700 calls to the university to threaten staff, according to prosecutors.

The 30-year-old called the university twice on 15th September and 19th September 2023 using an anonymous number and robotic voice, claiming that a bomb had been placed at the university, Reading Crown Court heard.

The court heard the hoax prompted a police response and triggered university evacuation protocols. The prosecution noted Ayyaz’s timing during induction week was intended to have “maximal effect”.

Most Read

Millie Bobby Brown didn’t go to Maya Hawke’s wedding, and there’s a brutal ‘reason’ why

Vic and Christine from Love Is Blind season 10

The brutal reason Netflix sent Love Is Blind couple Vic and Christine to Malibu not Mexico

Bad Bunny

Here are Bad Bunny’s translated Super Bowl lyrics, so you know why people are angry

Ayyaz had previously launched judicial review proceedings against the University of Reading, which had been settled. This allowed him to return to the university before he was expelled.

via Wikimedia Commons

Benjamin Waller, prosecutor, told jurors: “He deliberately called during an induction week, he knew the building would be busy and did it for maximal effect. Police were called, buildings evacuated, matters were taken just as seriously as Mr Ayyaz has intended.

“The fact is, things really are as simple as they seem. Sometimes a man gets angry and frustrated by being expelled by a university. Instead of processing that decision and dealing with it, he begins by calling in vile threats of rape, torture, murder, against people he perceives had wronged him.

“He becomes more extreme, starts calling in bomb threats in the hope this may finally cause some tangible upset to the people and institution he feels so wronged by. It is about a man who feels wronged, lashing out in revenge and wants to cause the people he blames some discomfort, some fear.

“Of course, Mr Ayyaz says they are people who are out to get him, who are conspiring against him. Mr Ayyaz denies he was threatening or abusive and insists he was in distress and looking for assistance to get himself re-instated at university.”

Ayyaz represented himself during the trial after firing two separate legal teams.

In the closing speech of his defence, Ayyaz told jurors: “I have no previous convictions, I definitely say to you that I have not committed the offences I am indicted with.”

Ayyaz was found guilty of two counts of communicating false information. He is due to be sentenced on 14th April.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons

Shannon Darkins | News

Read Next

A man has been charged after three London university students stabbed at Egham train station

Three Royal Holloway students were stabbed during a knife attack at Egham Railway Station

KCL students ‘horrified’ after accommodation power cut left them with no running water

Latest
wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching

wuthering heights film cathy ending

What happened to Cathy at the ending of Wuthering Heights? Here’s the scientific explanation

Claudia Cox

There was so much moody music and angst that it got confusing

Love Is Blind’s Alex desperately tries to defend his ‘not flirty’ chat with Brittany in Cabo

Hayley Soen

‘It doesn’t make me look great, honestly’

A major Love Is Blind editing error proves producers staging the ‘redo’ pod drama was all fake

Hayley Soen

It was made to look like producers sent Tyler back to her date with Kevan

Rainy day in Exeter? Make Pancake Day special with these recipes

Isabella Cole

Because constant rainfall calls for some comfort food

wuthering heights jacob elordi movie back

The actual reason we didn’t see Jacob Elordi’s real back in Wuthering Heights spicy scenes

Claudia Cox

We’ve been thirsting over the wrong actor

What your pancake toppings say about you as a Birmingham student

Tilly Coffin

Meat on a pancake, seriously?

Expelled law student convicted for making hoax ‘bomb’ threat to Reading University

Shannon Darkins

Muzammil Ayyaz made 700 calls threatening staff

Dating like Bridgerton: ‘Storybooking’ trend proves chaotic romance is out and yearning is in

Hebe Hancock

Grand gestures are back, ladies

Love Is Blind’s Mike has ‘doubts’ about Emma say body language experts, and here’s why

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There’s one subtle red flag

uk universities students lockdown compensation

Here’s how much money students could get back if they were at these 36 unis over lockdown

Claudia Cox

UCL grads just got compensation for the pandemic affecting their teaching