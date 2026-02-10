Three Royal Holloway students were stabbed during a knife attack at Egham Railway Station

The victims were rushed to hospital following a violent confrontation near the London university campus

2 hours ago

Three students at Royal Holloway University suffered knife wounds after a violent altercation at Egham railway station in Surrey.

The three men were rushed to hospital following the incident on Friday 6th February.

Two 20-year-olds sustained stab wounds and a 22-year-old suffered facial slash injuries. An 18-year-old was also attacked.

Royal Holloway, University of London confirmed three of the victims as students of the institution.

Emergency services including the British Transport Police, paramedics and Surrey Police were called to the scene following reports at around 9pm of four people suffering from knife injuries.

The British Transport Police described the event as “an incredibly serious incident”.

Officers have detained a suspect believed to be in his 30s in relation to the incident. He remains in custody.

The police believes the violence erupted between two separate groups who were known to each other previously. They described the violence as an “isolated” incident.

It is understood at least two additional individuals escaped from the location.