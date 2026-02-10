Three Royal Holloway students were stabbed during a knife attack at Egham Railway Station
The victims were rushed to hospital following a violent confrontation near the London university campus
Three students at Royal Holloway University suffered knife wounds after a violent altercation at Egham railway station in Surrey.
The three men were rushed to hospital following the incident on Friday 6th February.
Two 20-year-olds sustained stab wounds and a 22-year-old suffered facial slash injuries. An 18-year-old was also attacked.
Royal Holloway, University of London confirmed three of the victims as students of the institution.
Emergency services including the British Transport Police, paramedics and Surrey Police were called to the scene following reports at around 9pm of four people suffering from knife injuries.
The British Transport Police described the event as “an incredibly serious incident”.
Officers have detained a suspect believed to be in his 30s in relation to the incident. He remains in custody.
The police believes the violence erupted between two separate groups who were known to each other previously. They described the violence as an “isolated” incident.
It is understood at least two additional individuals escaped from the location.
BTP Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye said: “We’re aware of concerns from the local community and, while this is of course an incredibly serious incident, I can confirm that thankfully no one has been fatally injured.
“This is being treated as an isolated incident at the station involving two groups of people who we believe were not known to each other.”
On Saturday morning, the police established a cordon around the scene at Egham station while officers continued their enquiry.
Detective Superintendent Udomhiaye confirmed there will be enhanced police presence in the area over upcoming days and is appealing for witnesses to contact authorities.
He Udomhiaye: “There will be witnesses who have yet to speak to us, and I’d urge anyone in the area who might have dash or doorbell camera footage to make contact as quickly as possible.”
A Royal Holloway University spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident at Egham train station last night in which three of our students were injured.
“Police have arrested a suspect and have confirmed there is no ongoing threat. Our teams supported the students involved last night and will continue to offer help.Out of respect for those involved and the ongoing investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.
“Our wellbeing teams are available to support any students should they have concerns, and we would urge people to follow Surrey Police and British Transport Police channels for further updates, as opposed to relying on unverified sources.”
If you have been affected by the content of this article, Royal Holloway students can call the Student Union’s nightline at 0207 631 0101 between 6pm and 8am.
Alternatively, you can contact the Samaritans at any time by calling 116 123, or contact Shout, a 24/7 text messaging service, by texting the word “Shout” to 85258.
Featured image via Wikimedia Commons