Here are the top five gluten-free friendly restaurants in Leeds to book this Valentine’s Day

Gluten-free and struggling to find a decent restaurant in Leeds for Valentine’s Day? I’ve got you

33 mins ago

Are you coeliac or following a gluten-free diet, and yet you still want to book a delicious restaurant in Leeds for Valentine’s Day? Or do you just want to experience new, delicious food this February 14th?

Regardless, this article explores the top five gluten-free safe restaurants to eat. Trust me, your Valentine’s Day will be coeliac certified.

Pho

Pho is the perfect Leeds Valentine’s Day restaurant for dietary restrictions. The menu is 98 per cent gluten-free, with the non-gluten items clearly labelled. Coeliac UK has officially accredited this food spot since 2015, meaning everything (aside from the few non-gluten items) is safe to eat.

If you’re hoping not to spend your entire student loan on February 14th, Pho offers a 15 per cent student discount when presenting your student ID.

The Cosy Club

The Cosy Club is an atmospheric restaurant and bar that serves breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and cocktails near Trinity shopping centre in Leeds city centre. After recently undergoing a refurbishment in September 2025, it is the perfect vibes for a romantic Valentine’s evening, or even Galentine’s catch-up with the girls.

It has a separate gluten-free menu, managers take extra care and even personally come over to serve you to ensure your dietary requirements are being met.

Despite this, it is still important to contact the restaurant beforehand to guarantee it can cater to your needs.

It often offers a student discount on Student Beans, so keep an eye out.

The Oxford Place

Everyone loves a little bit of luxury now and again, and Valentine’s Day in Leeds is no exception. With no surprise, The Oxford Place sits comfortably on this list as it’s a 100 per cent gluten-free fine dining restaurant, meaning there are no risks whatsoever.

Located directly next to Leeds Town Hall, this restaurant is an easily accessible hot spot for students, and amazing for when you want to enjoy gorgeous food without any dietary concerns.

Bianco Lounge

Fancy a mooch around White Rose? Bianco Lounge is an impeccable restaurant found in Leeds’ White Rose Shopping Centre. It offers a range of food, drinks, as well as a variety of board games to play with your partner this Valentine’s Day

This game café has a separate gluten-free menu that is full of various dishes to satisfy your cravings. It’s perfect for a day out with your housemates.

Wildcraft Bakery

Although Wildcraft Bakery is located on the outskirts of Leeds in Meanwood, its delicious goods make it a perfect daytime spot for February 14th. The bakery offers a variety of products, with its most recognisable ones being their gluten-free pastries, sweet treats and bread!

As well as just Valentine’s Day, it also an ideal treat to reward yourself after an exam.It specialises in being a 100 per cent gluten-free space, prioritising flavour and health, and is available for takeaway or eat-in.

Not wanting to do the trip down to Meanwood? That’s understandable. Luckily, its website offers a delivery service to deliver these treats straight to your place.

