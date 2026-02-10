Bad Bunny reveals emotional secret meaning behind number 64 on his Super Bowl shirt

4 hours ago

Bad Bunny wore a cream NFL-style shirt with the number 64 on during his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday, and he’s revealed the emotional hidden meaning behind it.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he revealed that the outfit was a tribute to his late uncle, who taught him about the NFL. The singer explained: “1964 is the year my uncle Cutito, my mother’s brother, was born. What little I know about the NFL is thanks to him.

“He left for the United States to work when he was 17 and never returned to live in Puerto Rico, although he always visited us in late January or early February and stayed at our house. That was right in the middle of the NFL postseason, so I always watched the games with him.

“He was a huge San Francisco 49ers fan, the team whose home stadium is the one where Super Bowl 60 was held, the one I performed at.”

Bad Bunny had always dreamed of taking his uncle to the Super Bowl, but he sadly passed away unexpectedly two years ago, just before the 49ers lost to Kansas City in the 2024 Super Bowl, so he was never able to.

“He left unexpectedly, without warning. So during my Super Bowl halftime show, I decided to have him on my shirt: OCASIO, his last name, the same as my mother’s, and his birth year, 64. I dedicated my performance to him before it began. I’m sure he saw it, he was present, and he felt proud of his nephew. Now all that’s left is the day the 49ers win another Super Bowl,” the singer continued.

Others have speculated that it was also a nod to Hurricane Maria in 2017, as the government reported that there were 64 initial deaths. This number turned out to be dramatically underestimated. However, Bad Bunny hasn’t confirmed this.

