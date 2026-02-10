Chappell Roan splits from agent after leaked emails to s*x trafficker about ‘tight leather’

‘No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions’

Chappell Roan has announced that she is leaving the Wasserman talent agency after its CEO, Casey Wasserman, was featured in the Epstein files.

Following the release of additional documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, Casey’s name appeared a few times in relation to the s*x trafficker’s close friend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The emails were sent in 2003, when Casey was married, with one to Ghislaine reading: “I think of you all the time… So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

Though featuring in the files is not an accusation of wrongdoing, and Chappell Roan did not directly reference them in her statement, she announced her departure from Wasserman on her Instagram story.

She wrote: “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman. I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by. Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Casey Wasserman addressed the Epstein links a week before Chappell Roan’s statement

When the files were released, Casey Wasserman told the BBC that he “deeply” regrets his former connection to Ghislaine Maxwell.

He said: “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

He also cleared up any lingering questions about his connection to Epstein himself, claiming he “never had a personal or business relationship” with the disgraced financier.

“As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane,” he added. “I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

