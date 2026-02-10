The Tab
Chappell

Chappell Roan splits from agent after leaked emails to s*x trafficker about ‘tight leather’

‘No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Chappell Roan has announced that she is leaving the Wasserman talent agency after its CEO, Casey Wasserman, was featured in the Epstein files.

Following the release of additional documents pertaining to Jeffrey Epstein, Casey’s name appeared a few times in relation to the s*x trafficker’s close friend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The emails were sent in 2003, when Casey was married, with one to Ghislaine reading: “I think of you all the time… So what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?”

Though featuring in the files is not an accusation of wrongdoing, and Chappell Roan did not directly reference them in her statement, she announced her departure from Wasserman on her Instagram story.

Chappell Roan

She wrote: “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman, the talent agency led by Casey Wasserman. I hold my teams to the highest standards and have a duty to protect them as well. No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values.

“I have deep respect and appreciation for the agents and staff who work tirelessly for their artists and I refuse to passively stand by. Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability and leadership that earns trust.”

Casey Wasserman addressed the Epstein links a week before Chappell Roan’s statement

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

When the files were released, Casey Wasserman told the BBC that he “deeply” regrets his former connection to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Most Read

I’m in prison with Lucy Letby right now and this is what she’s really like

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

He said: “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light.”

He also cleared up any lingering questions about his connection to Epstein himself, claiming he “never had a personal or business relationship” with the disgraced financier.

“As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane,” he added. “I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

Featured image credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock and Instagram/Chappell Roan

More on: Celebrity Chappell Roan Jeffrey Epstein
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

The dress Heidi Klum wore to Grammys 2026

If you thought Chappell Roan’s was a lot, here’s how Heidi Klum’s even more nude dress worked

After Chappell Roan and Justin Bieber, Harry Styles’ Grammys outfit is now getting dragged

Chappell Roan responds to backlash

Chappell Roan’s catty response to people telling her to ‘put some clothes on’ at the Grammys

Latest

Northern Rail organises repeated shootings of wild birds at Manchester station

Jessica Owen

Bi-weekly bird cullings began four months ago

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine

Northern Rail organises repeated shootings of wild birds at Manchester station

Jessica Owen

Bi-weekly bird cullings began four months ago

It’s messy, so here’s Glorilla and sister Victoria ‘Sacrface’ Woods full beef explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve been back and forth for a week now

Everything we know about Lucy Letby’s parents, including their heartbreaking statement in full

Hebe Hancock

They have always maintained her innocence

10 songs in other languages we NEED in Durham clubs

Chéryl Osch

Listen up, DJ Dave and John Klute x

Swansea University implements a reusable cup scheme in hope of phasing out disposable cups

Emily Armitage

University catering services hope to see a significant reduction in the number of disposable cups in landfill each year

university of bristol a russell group uni where staff will strike in 2026

Every Russell Group uni where lecturers and support staff will definitely strike in 2026

Claudia Cox

Two Russell Group unis are striking in February

Bulletproof

Was Bad Bunny wearing a bulletproof vest at the Super Bowl?! People have spotted ‘proof’

Kieran Galpin

MAGA came out in force against his show

‘I can’t believe he’s done this to me’: Lauren reacts to Harrison on All Stars and she’s livid

Hayley Soen

She called it ‘cruel’ and ‘painful’

Family and colleagues of Cardiff University academic who died falling off a building speak out

Mischa Denney-Richards

Curtis’ manager described him as a ‘truly talented physicist’ and a ‘kind’ person

Here’s why people are so freaked out about that super creepy Ring Doorbell advert

Hebe Hancock

I’m getting rid of mine