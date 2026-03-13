The Tab

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

His response was brutal

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Louis Theroux has revealed the reason Andrew Tate never featured in his latest documentary, Inside the Manosphere, even though the controversial influencer is referenced throughout the film.

The new documentary dropped on Netflix earlier this week and sees Theroux investigating the online “manosphere” community. But despite Tate being one of the most recognisable figures associated with it, he never actually appears on screen.

According to Theroux, that’s not for lack of trying.

Fans of the filmmaker will know he rarely avoids uncomfortable topics. His newest project is another deep dive into a controversial online culture, focusing on influencers who operate on the edges of the manosphere.

Theroux recently spoke about the failed attempt to get Tate involved during an appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show on YouTube.

“The biggest guy in the space, in that whole manosphere community, is Andrew Tate, and when we started on it, I thought we might get Andrew Tate,” he said.

“And over the year of filming, I was messaging Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate quite a lot, back and forth, and he was like, ‘Maybe I’m going to do it if you pay me’, and I said, ‘We’re not going to pay you’.”

According to Theroux, Tate then questioned his relevance: “He said, ‘Well, why would I talk to you, you’re not relevant anymore’.”

Theroux also recalled Tate showing him a graph tracking how frequently their names had been searched on Google over several years. On the chart, Tate’s line, shown in blue, was much higher than Theroux’s red line, which he joked was “barely registering”.

YouTube

“He goes like, ‘I’m blue, you’re red’,” Theroux explained.

But later, Theroux noticed the trend appeared to shift.

“So I screenshot and circled that, and I said, ‘I’m literally more relevant than you are’,” he said, adding with a laugh: “I felt pretty gangster.”

Despite the back-and-forth, Theroux suggested Tate’s decision may have had less to do with money or relevance than with avoiding tough interviews.

“I suppose I should be flattered that he didn’t, in a weird way,” he said.

Tate and his brother Tristan are currently facing multiple criminal allegations in Romania relating to human trafficking and sexual exploitation, which they deny.

Throughout the documentary, Theroux interviews several other high-profile figures from the space, including Harrison Sullivan (HS Tikky Tokky), Amrou Fudl (Myron Gaines), Justin Waller, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (Sneako) and Ed Matthews.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix, Twitter

More on: Netflix TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

All the celebs who have spoken out against Steven Bartlett, after *that* interview

HSTikkyTokky Louis Theroux

Harrison ‘HSTikkyTokky’ Sullivan dragged after ‘homophobic’ confrontation with Louis Theroux

The insidious reason Bonnie Blue keeps referencing The Matrix in her OnlyFans posts

Latest
Jimmy and Chelsea at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

Hayley Soen

I need them back together so bad

Come on Edinburgh it’s time for us to actually start going to our lectures

Parthivee Mukherji

I know your bed is so comfy but this was once your dream

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Drag Race legend responds after being dragged for apparently cancelling tour for INSANE reason

Kieran Galpin

I mean, I kinda respect it

katy perry at a conert which probably had high ticket prices

Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

Claudia Cox

She’s now sending ‘love and hope’ to her ‘haters’

All the details Mel Schilling has shared about her devastating cancer battle over the years

Ellissa Bain

She ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’

Ashley from Love Is Blind defends controversial dad after viewers call him ‘toxic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His interrogation with Alex was so intense

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

Hebe Hancock

His response was brutal

Dr Nelly

MAFS icons speak out after beloved expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Kieran Galpin

John Aiken said: ‘I’m hugging you now and I’m not letting go’

DeVonta finally reveals what *really* went wrong in his Love Is Blind relationship with Brittany

Hayley Soen

He’s said Brittany had ‘baggage’ and he didn’t want to ‘fix’ her

The secret photo that caused the drama between Love Island’s Toni, Yas and Shakira

Ellissa Bain

It’s all coming out now

Jimmy and Chelsea at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

Hayley Soen

I need them back together so bad

Come on Edinburgh it’s time for us to actually start going to our lectures

Parthivee Mukherji

I know your bed is so comfy but this was once your dream

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Drag Race legend responds after being dragged for apparently cancelling tour for INSANE reason

Kieran Galpin

I mean, I kinda respect it

katy perry at a conert which probably had high ticket prices

Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

Claudia Cox

She’s now sending ‘love and hope’ to her ‘haters’

All the details Mel Schilling has shared about her devastating cancer battle over the years

Ellissa Bain

She ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’

Ashley from Love Is Blind defends controversial dad after viewers call him ‘toxic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His interrogation with Alex was so intense

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

Hebe Hancock

His response was brutal

Dr Nelly

MAFS icons speak out after beloved expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Kieran Galpin

John Aiken said: ‘I’m hugging you now and I’m not letting go’

DeVonta finally reveals what *really* went wrong in his Love Is Blind relationship with Brittany

Hayley Soen

He’s said Brittany had ‘baggage’ and he didn’t want to ‘fix’ her

The secret photo that caused the drama between Love Island’s Toni, Yas and Shakira

Ellissa Bain

It’s all coming out now