Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

Louis Theroux has revealed the reason Andrew Tate never featured in his latest documentary, Inside the Manosphere, even though the controversial influencer is referenced throughout the film.

The new documentary dropped on Netflix earlier this week and sees Theroux investigating the online “manosphere” community. But despite Tate being one of the most recognisable figures associated with it, he never actually appears on screen.

Monitoring the situation 🫡 pic.twitter.com/NOt73xzX5h — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 8, 2026

According to Theroux, that’s not for lack of trying.

Fans of the filmmaker will know he rarely avoids uncomfortable topics. His newest project is another deep dive into a controversial online culture, focusing on influencers who operate on the edges of the manosphere.

Theroux recently spoke about the failed attempt to get Tate involved during an appearance on The Romesh Ranganathan Show on YouTube.

“The biggest guy in the space, in that whole manosphere community, is Andrew Tate, and when we started on it, I thought we might get Andrew Tate,” he said.

“And over the year of filming, I was messaging Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate quite a lot, back and forth, and he was like, ‘Maybe I’m going to do it if you pay me’, and I said, ‘We’re not going to pay you’.”

According to Theroux, Tate then questioned his relevance: “He said, ‘Well, why would I talk to you, you’re not relevant anymore’.”

Theroux also recalled Tate showing him a graph tracking how frequently their names had been searched on Google over several years. On the chart, Tate’s line, shown in blue, was much higher than Theroux’s red line, which he joked was “barely registering”.

“He goes like, ‘I’m blue, you’re red’,” Theroux explained.

But later, Theroux noticed the trend appeared to shift.

“So I screenshot and circled that, and I said, ‘I’m literally more relevant than you are’,” he said, adding with a laugh: “I felt pretty gangster.”

Despite the back-and-forth, Theroux suggested Tate’s decision may have had less to do with money or relevance than with avoiding tough interviews.

“I suppose I should be flattered that he didn’t, in a weird way,” he said.

Tate and his brother Tristan are currently facing multiple criminal allegations in Romania relating to human trafficking and sexual exploitation, which they deny.

Throughout the documentary, Theroux interviews several other high-profile figures from the space, including Harrison Sullivan (HS Tikky Tokky), Amrou Fudl (Myron Gaines), Justin Waller, Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy (Sneako) and Ed Matthews.

