All the celebs who have spoken out against Steven Bartlett, after *that* interview

49 mins ago

Steven Bartlett is currently facing a massive wave of backlash following a controversial episode of The Diary of a CEO that many are calling “dangerous”. The 33-year-old entrepreneur, who joined Dragons’ Den in 2022, has built a massive podcast empire with over three million daily listeners.

However, his wholesome business mogul image is slipping after he suggested that society should perhaps intervene to help incel (involuntary celibate) men find female partners.

During a sit-down with psychologist Dr Alok Kanojia, Bartlett questioned if systems should be put in place to “course-correct” the male loneliness epidemic by ensuring these men meet partners.

The firestorm was ignited by content creator Shabaz Ali, whose viral takedown of the podcast has been called “spot on” by A-listers. Shabaz joked that the show should be rebranded as “Therapy for Men, sponsored by Women Ruin Society.” He argued that while the pod used to be about healing together and getting rich responsibly, it has shifted into a space that provides Manosphere ideas with a “ring light and a hug”.

He labeled Bartlett a “Trojan horse”, suggesting his soft-spoken delivery makes radical views more digestible than someone like Andrew Tate, often with no pushback or request for evidence.

The comment section of Shabaz’s video has since become a graveyard of former fans, with several huge names airing their disappointment. Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse admitted she was over the show, calling the host “so disappointing” and noting she used to love it.

Radio One DJ Greg James didn’t hold back either, calling the show’s trajectory “dangerous s***e” and sarcastically mocking the lack of fact-checking guests. He ended his critique by joking he would be raising a glass of Huel, the brand Bartlett famously fronts, to the host.

Others were quick to join the pile-on. Geordie Shore legend Vicky Pattison called the critique “insightful and powerful”, while Ulrika Jonsson and BBC Radio DJ Sara Cox signalled their total agreement.

The Traitors’ Charlotte Chilton and reality TV’s Ferne McCann also voiced their support for the criticism.

A BBC World Service investigation recently looked into the accuracy of health information featured on Diary of A CEO. The broadcaster analysed 23 health-related podcast episodes and found 15 contained an average of 14 harmful claims that went against scientific evidence. Its report said the misinformation was allowed with ‘little to no challenge’ by the entrepreneur.

In response to the growing noise, a spokesperson for The Diary of a CEO told the Daily Mail that the show is about “inquiry, not endorsement”. They stated that Bartlett does not adopt the opinions of his guests and that suggesting a host is responsible for every view expressed is a fundamental misunderstanding of the long-form interview format.

The Tab has reached out to Steven Bartlett for comment.

Featured image credit: Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Shutterstock