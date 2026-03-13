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Bri clears up details of secret ‘girls trip’ with Devonta after messy Love Is Blind reunion

Brittany had no idea it was happening

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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One of the more brushed-over reunion bombshells was Devonta’s secret trip with someone from the Love Is Blind girls, and now Bri has clarified the actual details.

At the Love Is Blind reunion, Devonta came in ready to drop some wild updates. The 32-year-old now has a new fiancée and a whole baby on the way, which was a shock to everyone there, including his fiancée, Brittany.

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A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

“I’m close with him, we just had dinner with him. He was in town for work like three weeks before. Nothing,” Bri said on his secret baby bombshell. “He’s a very interesting person, but he holds things close to his chest, so I guess he was kind of waiting.”

But another topic that came up was a trip to Austin with Bri, Ashley and Priyanka, which he didn’t tell his own fiancée about. This trip happened in April last year, two or three weeks after filming had wrapped up.

“It was gonna be a girls’ trip, but Devo is a friend of ours, a good friend,” Bri said on the Off The Vine podcast. “I was like, I did not know this part that you’re telling her it was a work trip, and she didn’t know we were all going.”

Bri added: “It was the most innocent type of trip.”

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A post shared by Bri (@breezy_mcneezy)

Despite the tension around the trip with Brittany and Devonta, apparently, Connor was fine with it.

“Because I was so honest with Connor, and Connor was like, ‘Yeah, go. It’s a girls’ trip, Devo’s going, whatever.’ He trusts me,” she explained.

Bri clarified she wasn’t aware of the relationship status between Brittany and Devonta at the time, and said she wished they’d talked about the trip during the Love Is Blind press tour instead of publicly at the reunion. It’s clear there’s a divide with the Love Is Blind girls this season!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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