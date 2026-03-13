The Tab

All the details Mel Schilling has shared about her devastating cancer battle over the years

She ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
MAFS expert Mel Schilling shared a heartbreaking update about her colon cancer on Thursday, revealing the cancer has now spread to the left side of her brain and, “there is nothing further they can do”.

She devastatingly shared that her “light is starting to fade” and she doesn’t know how long she has left. “I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people,” she wrote.

The 54-year-old has been very open about her battle with cancer over the last three years, and this is everything she has shared.

Mel was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023, and has been very open about her battle

The dating coach shared that she had been diagnosed with cancer in an Instagram post in December 2023. She had been experiencing severe stomach cramps while filming in Australia and initially put it down to all the travel she had been doing, but went for a scan in the UK and found out it was colon cancer.

“‘YOU HAVE CANCER’. Three little words that everyone dreads but no one ever expects to hear. Last Thursday, my consultant told me those three words,” she wrote.

“I feel incredibly blessed that it’s a cancer that is relatively easy to eradicate, I’m expected to make a full recovery though it’s a rough road ahead. I also feel so lucky to have an incredible support network around me, both personally and professionally, my own family and my TV family have been amazing this past few days.”

In a second post, Mel revealed that she had an operation to remove the 5cm tumour in her colon.

“So yesterday lunchtime I had keyhole surgery to remove my tumour (AKA Terry) and in the words of my amazing surgeon it couldn’t have gone any better! Crucially the cancer hadn’t spread to my abdominal cavity, which was our greatest fear but was entirely localised in my colon,” she wrote.

Mel then shared that the surgery had been successful and she was cancer-free. The next step of her treatment was three months of chemotherapy.

However, just a month later in February 2024, doctors found that the cancer had tragically spread to her lungs, and she underwent 16 rounds of chemotherapy. Mel was also told that she was eligible for a groundbreaking clinical trial.

She didn’t share much about her illness online throughout 2025, but often encouraged people to watch out for the symptoms of colon cancer and posted pictures with her husband and daughter, writing in the caption how thankful she was to have them.

The 54-year-old went back to work and filmed the latest series of MAFS Australia, but things worsened over Christmas 2025, when she started experiencing headaches and numbness down her right side.

“After many tests, I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do,” Mel wrote in a devastating update.

“Hearing those words changes everything. So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love.”

Featured image by: Mel Schilling/Instagram 

Dr Nelly

MAFS icons speak out after beloved expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Louis Theroux reveals the worst person he’s ever met and the whole world can agree

Ellissa Bain

He named one very specific man

Jimmy and Chelsea at the Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

All the adorable behind the scenes Jimmy and Chelsea shared from the Love Is Blind 10 reunion

Hayley Soen

I need them back together so bad

Come on Edinburgh students, it’s time for us to actually start going to our lectures

Parthivee Mukherji

I know your bed is so comfy but this was once your dream

Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Drag Race legend responds after being dragged for apparently cancelling tour for INSANE reason

Kieran Galpin

I mean, I kinda respect it

katy perry at a conert which probably had high ticket prices

Katy Perry’s ‘out-of-touch’ response to high concert ticket prices made me recoil

Claudia Cox

She’s now sending ‘love and hope’ to her ‘haters’

All the details Mel Schilling has shared about her devastating cancer battle over the years

Ellissa Bain

She ‘doesn’t know how long she has left’

Ashley from Love Is Blind defends controversial dad after viewers call him ‘toxic’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

His interrogation with Alex was so intense

Louis Theroux reveals why Andrew Tate refused to take part in Inside the Manosphere doc

Hebe Hancock

His response was brutal

