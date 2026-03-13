The Tab
Dr Nelly

MAFS icons speak out after beloved expert Mel Schilling reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

John Aiken said: ‘I’m hugging you now and I’m not letting go’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
On Thursday, after a long and public battle against cancer, MAFS expert Mel Schilling revealed that her cancer is now terminal.

Captioning a picture of her husband and daughter, Mel Schilling recalled her journey after being first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023. Despite feeling that she’d beaten it a number of times, an increase in horrible symptoms sent her back to the doctor.

She explained: “Over Christmas, however, I began experiencing blinding headaches and numbness down my right side. After many tests, I was told the cancer had spread to the left side of my brain and, despite subsequent radiotherapy sessions, my oncology team have now told me there is nothing further they can do.

“Hearing those words changes everything. So that’s where I am now. My light is starting to fade — and quickly. But I am still here, still fighting, and surrounded by the most incredible love. Simple tasks have become incredibly difficult, and I am relying on my beautiful family to look after me. I honestly don’t know how long I have left, but I do know I will fight to my last breath and will be surrounded by the love and support of my people.”

Rounding off her message, she thanked people for their support while warning: “If I could leave you with one thing, it would simply be this: if something doesn’t feel right, please get it checked out. It might just save your life.”

The stars of MAFS UK and Australia have been reacting to the devastating news.

Ella Morgan reacted to Mel Schilling’s terminal diagnoses

Instagram

Credit: Instagram

In the comments of Mel’s Insta post, MAFS UK bride Ella Morgan wrote: “Oh Mel. I am so very sorry. This is heartbreaking. I adore & love you so much, and this is devastating to read.

“I have not enough words to tell you how incredible and brave you are, and I am so privileged to be able to call you a friend. I’m sending all my love, strength, thoughts and prayers to you and your loved ones.”

Dave and Jamie from MAFS Australia shared similar messages

Dave Hand and Jamie Marinos, who were married on last year’s MAFS Australia, both wrote messages to Mel in the comments.

“This is devastating.. Your smile literally lights up the room and your caring nature will always be something that sticks with me. Big love, Mel. Always,” Dave wrote.

Jamie added: “My heart breaks for you Mel. Sending you so much love and strength. Thank you for being such a light in this world.”

Credit: Channel Nine

Credit: Channel Nine

Jeff and Rhi also reacted

Jeff and Rhi, the only couple from MAFS Australia 2025 still together, also shared messages.

“Sending love Mel! Stay strong and keep fighting. Everyone that has ever crossed your path is a very lucky person, you’re amazing. Thinking of you and your family,” Jeff said.

Rhi said her heart “absolutely breaks” at the news, explaining:  “You are one of the strongest and most beautiful souls and I’m sending you so much love. Thinking of you and your family and holding you in my heart.”

Credit: Instagram

Dr Nelly shared a beautiful message

Nelly from MAFS UK continued to be a beautiful human being in the comments, calling Mel an “inspiration” to women across the world.

“Mel, I’m so sorry that you’re going through this, I can’t imagine how you or your family must be feeling. You are an absolute firehouse, queen and an inspiration to women all round,” she said.

“If I can be even a fraction of the woman you are I’d be proud. I hope all these comments remind you how many people’s lives you’ve touched and how so many of us look up to you. You are incredible. Sending so much love and strength to you and your beautiful family xxxxxx.”

Her fellow experts are ‘standing’ with her

John Aiken, who will be taking over for Mel on MAFS UK, penned a heartfelt message on Instagram.

“Dearest Mel. This news is simply devastating. All of me is standing with you. Whenever you need me – please know I’m there. All of my thoughts and prayers are with you and your amazing family. I’m hugging you now and I’m not letting go,” he said.

Also in the comments was sexpert Alessandra Rampolla, who wrote: “My Mel, beautiful chica. My heart breaks reading this, but I am endlessly grateful for every moment we’ve shared. You are SO deeply loved, my friend!! Holding you and your beautiful family close to my heart. Always.”

Over on the UK side of things, Paul Brunson said: “Mel – your strength, and the way you’ve faced everything head on, is something I’ve always deeply admired about you. You’re the epitome of a fighter, and your courage has always meant a lot to me. I’ll carry that with me always. Sending love to you and your family.”

“Always in my heart Love you so much @mel_schilling1,” Charlene Douglas added.

Lucinda Light shared a long message

Though many cast members reacted in the comments, Lucinda Light wrote a long message on her Instagram grid.

“I’ve just read Mel’s statement and my heart is absolutely broken as I’m sure many of yours are. A moment of deep collective grief felt across oceans in response to your news, in both the northern and southern hemispheres,” she wrote.

“Mel, you are truly one in a million. A beautiful, warm-hearted, wise woman whose presence and gifts have touched so many lives. The light you bring to this world is extraordinary, and the ripple of what you have shared on this planet will continue to move through people for years and years to come. You’ll never be forgotten.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the ever iconic Mel Schilling.

Featured image credit: Mel Schilling/Channel Nine

