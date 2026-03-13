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Now that it’s over: Here are the relationship statuses of the Love Is Blind season 10 couples

Quite a few have got new partners

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Once again, we’ve come to the end of a Love Is Blind season, this time for series 10 in Ohio. It’s been a wild ride.

With the release of the reunion earlier this week, which saw former cast members sneaking in and a few surprise cameos, the Netflix couples are now out of the reality TV loop. Onto season 11, which will be set in Boston.

Before we get to the Boston singles, which have already been filmed, let’s check in with the lads and ladies of Ohio. Who’s single? Who’s going strong with their TV partner? And who’s found love elsewhere.

Vic and Christine – together

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Dubbed “one of the most pure” relationships by Love Is Blind host Vanessa Lachey, Vic and Christine are proof that *sometimes* love works out on reality TV.

They’re still going strong to this day and are living together in Columbus.

Jordan and Amber – split

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

After the show, Jordan and Amber’s marriage lasted four months before breaking down.

“There were some ups, for sure, but for me the negatives outweighed the positives,” Jordan said.

Though Amber appears to be single, Jordan has since moved on and found another girlfriend. He described the relationship as “amazing”, saying she “shows up for him” and is “super sweet.”

Chris and Jess – split

Credit: Netflix

Perhaps unshockingly, Chris and Jess are no longer together after Love Is Blind. Their time on the show was beyond messy, with Chris’ looming controversies hanging over their heads.

Though Chris is still single, and will probs stay that way for a while, Jess shocked the world when she revealed a new boyf. It was fit doctor Haramol, who left the experiment very early.

So happy that she’s found her knight in shining armour. Karma is a very real thing.

Connor and Bri – together

Credit: Netflix

Though Connor and Bri ultimately decided not to get married on Love Is Blind, they’ve continued going steady ever since. Connor even moved into a house next door to Bri’s.

“Connor loved me for everything I was in that experiment … it was not the best version of myself,” she said. “I can’t marry you as this person right now because I was spiralling.”

Devonta and Brittany – split

Devonta and Brittany

Credit: Netflix

Another messy pairing from start to finish, Devonta and Brittany were plagued by the latter’s lies and general poor communication skills. At the reunion, Devonta revealed that he’s engaged with a baby on the way.

Brittany is currently single.

Mike and Emma – split

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Mike said no, and Emma said yes during their wedding, with Emma telling her former flame at the reunion: “I thought saying yes in front of your family and my family was a declaration of kids.”

Emma is still very much single, but Mike’s new girlfriend was actually at the reunion.

Alex and Ashley – split

Alex and Ashley

In the spirit of an explosive season, we’re finishing off this list with the most explosive couple of them all: Ashley and Alex. Shocker, they did not get married.

Neither appears to be with someone new, but Alex is back on Hinge!

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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