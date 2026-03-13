Ok, what does that viral TikTok trend ‘the saxophones are getting louder’ actually mean?!

3 hours ago

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok recently, you might have come across videos where people suddenly panic because “the saxophones are getting louder”.

It sounds bizarre if you’re not in on the joke, but the viral meme actually comes from one of the most famous scenes in the 1991 film Boyz n the Hood.

Where the sound comes from

In the film, a character called Ricky, a talented high school running back hoping to leave his neighbourhood behind, is chased by rival gang members. The scene is soundtracked by the movie’s dramatic theme, which features very prominent saxophone.

Fans of the film have long associated the swelling saxophones with what’s about to happen next: Ricky being shot in one of the most devastating moments of the movie.

Because of how memorable the scene is, the music has basically become a metaphor for “something bad is about to happen.”

The current trend appears to have started when a TikToker posted a video referencing the scene.

Their caption read: “POV: You in a 90s hood movie about to move out the trenches but you hear them saxophones going crazy so you know you finna get slimed.”

So what does “the saxophones are getting louder” mean?

It basically means something bad or inevitable is getting closer.

People set up a situation that seems normal at first, then hint that things are about to go very wrong when the imaginary soundtrack kicks in.

Think of it as the meme version of dramatic foreshadowing.

Most TikToks using the format follow the same structure: a relatable situation, followed by the moment the metaphorical saxophones start playing.

For example: “When you accidentally eat way too much spicy food and the saxophones get louder.”

Basically, if the saxophones are getting louder, it means you already know how the situation is going to end, and it’s probably not well.

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Featured image credit: TikTok