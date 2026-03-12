The Tab

That viral Gymskin ‘follow that tune’ TikTok trend is everywhere, so here’s an explainer

The song is on the charts now

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
Lots of people have been using the “follow that tune” Gymskin audio from TikTok to talk about their favourite songs that get them hyped for a night out, so here’s where the viral trend is from.

‘Follow that tune’ actually features an old Madonna song

In the viral clip going around TikTok, livestreamer Gymskin is walking down the street at night when he hears a song playing. “Follow that tune,” he said as he led his cameraman towards the sound of the song. He does a little dance and then locks back in to wherever he was going.

@kickhub__

“Follow that tune” @GYMSKIN #gymskin #fyp #viral

♬ original sound – Kickhub

The “tune” in question is actually Into The Groove by Madonna, which came out back in 1985. It was later released as part of Madonna’s iconic album, Like A Virgin, and it was her first ever number one hit in the UK. Now, it’s back in the charts after the Gymskin clip has gone viral and started a trend on TikTok and Reels. It’s currently in the top 20 of the official UK charts, 40 years after its release.

Who is Gymskin, the man behind the ‘follow that tune’ trend?

Gymskin, rea; name Jack, is a fitness influencer from England. He’s recently gained a large following with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, for his IRL livestreams where he walks around and streams his everyday life. Even though he streams his personal life, he is pretty secretive about the details. His age is highly disputed – some sources say he’s 22 while others say he’s 31. Based on his accent, it’s pretty safe to assume he’s from Essex.

@cruzbeckham

follow our chunes @itsthebreakers

♬ original sound – Joshua

The influencer has responded to the success of Into The Groove following his Kick clip.

“I think that’s great for her man. She is absolutely iconic, I love her tracks,” he said while on live.

“So, the fact that I dropped the shoulder, and knowing that one of her tracks is in my favourite playlist, that’s a win for getting her tracks back into the charts.”

Featured image via TikTok

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

