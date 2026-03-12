That viral Gymskin ‘follow that tune’ TikTok trend is everywhere, so here’s an explainer

4 hours ago

Lots of people have been using the “follow that tune” Gymskin audio from TikTok to talk about their favourite songs that get them hyped for a night out, so here’s where the viral trend is from.

‘Follow that tune’ actually features an old Madonna song

In the viral clip going around TikTok, livestreamer Gymskin is walking down the street at night when he hears a song playing. “Follow that tune,” he said as he led his cameraman towards the sound of the song. He does a little dance and then locks back in to wherever he was going.

The “tune” in question is actually Into The Groove by Madonna, which came out back in 1985. It was later released as part of Madonna’s iconic album, Like A Virgin, and it was her first ever number one hit in the UK. Now, it’s back in the charts after the Gymskin clip has gone viral and started a trend on TikTok and Reels. It’s currently in the top 20 of the official UK charts, 40 years after its release.

Who is Gymskin, the man behind the ‘follow that tune’ trend?

Gymskin, rea; name Jack, is a fitness influencer from England. He’s recently gained a large following with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, for his IRL livestreams where he walks around and streams his everyday life. Even though he streams his personal life, he is pretty secretive about the details. His age is highly disputed – some sources say he’s 22 while others say he’s 31. Based on his accent, it’s pretty safe to assume he’s from Essex.

The influencer has responded to the success of Into The Groove following his Kick clip.

“I think that’s great for her man. She is absolutely iconic, I love her tracks,” he said while on live.

“So, the fact that I dropped the shoulder, and knowing that one of her tracks is in my favourite playlist, that’s a win for getting her tracks back into the charts.”

