Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Apparently they’re not speaking

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
Rumours of a feud between Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney resurfaced after a behind-the-scenes promo for the series, which separated Sydney Sweeney from the rest of the main cast.

Season three of Euphoria is coming in exactly one week, after a long, almost four-year wait. The series promises to bring back the stories of everyone’s favourites, like Cassie, Rue and Jules.

But behind the scenes, reports are saying things haven’t been as rosy. A source told the Daily Mail earlier this year that Zendaya has “refused” to do press with Sydney Sweeney for the new season, after her controversial American Eagle jeans ad. Since the viral advert.

These rumours have intensified as the two actresses haven’t been seen together since Sydney’s scandal. Even in the latest promotional video for Euphoria, Sydney is shown separately to the rest of the Euphoria cast.

“They said let’s all have a photoshoot and not tell Sidney,” said one person on X.

Everyone looks so peaceful without Ms Maga,” said another.

Sydney has spoken out after the jean ad drama, clarifying she didn’t mean anything offensive by it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zendaya has previously spoken about how comfortable she was with the Euphoria cast.

“I’m very grateful that I’m in a space where I feel comfortable and safe, and with actors and actresses that I’m obviously very close with.,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya)

“After every take, we’re hugging each other, we’re talking through it, we’re embracing, checking in, because obviously it’s like a war zone.”

On her party, Sydney has said she feels helpless against the weird way people online, especially MAGA, talk about her.

“There’s not anything I can do,” she told NME.

When asked if it makes her want to stay off the internet, she said:“Um, no, I think it’s important to be aware of everything and then use that information however I may well. But I’m just being me, that’s all.”

Neither women have commented directly on the feud rumours.

Featured image via Rob Latour/Shutterstock and Shutterstock

Celebrity Sydney Sweeney Zendaya
