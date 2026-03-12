The Tab

New York’s latest viral lookalike contest crowned a modern-day JFK Jr. ‘biggest hunk’

Hebe Hancock | Trends
New York City has once again proved that if there’s a celebrity with a recognisable face, someone in the city will organise a lookalike contest for them. This weekend’s target? None other than the late JFK Jr.

The event joins a growing list of NYC doppelgänger competitions that have gone viral over the past year, including contests for men who resemble Timothée Chalamet and Harry Styles.

Interest in JFK Jr. has picked up again following the release of a new series from Ryan Murphy. The show, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette, launched at the end of February and explores the highly publicised relationship between JFK Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, before their tragic deaths.

To capitalise on the trend, organisers invited hopeful contestants to try their luck at being crowned the city’s best JFK Jr. double. The reward wasn’t huge, just $250, but it also came with the bragging rights of being declared the event’s “biggest hunk”.

Plenty of people turned up to watch, though they weren’t exactly impressed by the lineup. Clips from the event circulated on TikTok, where people quickly began roasting the contestants.

“They’re trying too hard to act effortless,” someone commented under a video from the crowd.

@jordanataylor The lookalikes just keep getting better and better 🤩 did you get to go to the JFK Jr. one in Washington Square park today? #jfkjr #jfk #carolynbessette #nyc #washingtonsquarepark ♬ original sound – Mercy🐈‍⬛

The renewed attention hasn’t gone unnoticed by the Kennedy family either. JFK Jr.’s nephew, Jack Schlossberg, has been openly critical of Murphy’s project since last year, previously describing it as a “grotesque way to profit” from his uncle’s story.

Still, the series appears to have had a cultural knock-on effect. Some men have begun copying JFK Jr.’s signature style, with newsboy caps and other retro pieces suddenly popping up.

The competition did eventually produce a winner. 31-year-old Stamford native Julian DeVincentis walked away with the title. He went for a sporty take on the JFK Jr. look, wearing a black tank top, matching shorts, sunglasses and a backwards cap. He even rollerbladed through the crowd while posing for the audience with the real JFK Jr.’s picture.

@katiefeeneyy Replying to @Nat the winner of the JFK Jr. look alike contest! #lovestory #jfkjr #nyc #newyorkcity ♬ original sound – Katie Feeney

Speaking to the New York Post afterwards, DeVincentis said being compared to the late public figure felt surreal.

“It’s honestly an honour to be compared to someone like JFK Jr.,” he said. “I’d only heard it once before, about three years ago when I was rollerblading on the West Side Highway and someone told me I looked like him.”

“He was a legend in his own right.”

Featured image credit: TikTok

Abbott Elementary love lives cast

A snoopy look at the real-life love lives of Abbott Elementary’s iconic cast members

Suchismita Ghosh

Janelle recently went on a romantic trip with her partner

mafs australia 2026 brook job

A forensic investigation into what the MAFS Australia bride Brook Crompton’s actual job is

Claudia Cox

She introduced herself as a model… so we dug deep

Jessica’s hot doctor to Devonta’s fiancé: A rundown of the Love Is Blind new partners

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Since the reunion didn’t give us enough info

Gold star salaries: Here’s how much Quinta Brunson is paying her pals on Abbott Elementary

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Barbara!

MAFS Australia’s Chris doubles down on comments about women and says he won’t apologise

Hayley Soen

I’m rolling my eyes

Brook reacts to Chris’ fat-shaming comments before MAFS Aus wedding and she’s fuming

Ellissa Bain

She had no idea he said that at the time

Cardiff students demand pay cuts due to 185 university staff earning more than 100k

Martha Spencer

Figures revealed that the number of staff earning more than £100,000 has risen to 185

Epstein

You know his crimes, but I bet you don’t know how Jeffrey Epstein got rich

Kieran Galpin

He was born working class

Sydney Sweeney left out of Euphoria season three shoot as messy Zendaya beef ‘intensifies’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently they’re not speaking

Jessica and Haramol at Love Is Blind season 10 reunion

Jessica and Haramol share cute update after debuting at the Love Is Blind reunion and I’m crying

Hayley Soen

Here’s everything you need to know about them

