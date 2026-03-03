Ryan Murphy savagely responds to Love Story controversy after Kennedy family calls him out

2 hours ago

Ryan Murphy’s latest show, Love Story, has faced backlash from members of the Kennedy family, and he’s finally clapped back in a brutal response.

Showrunner Ryan Murphy is no stranger to controversy. The 60-year-old gave us hits like Glee and Pose, but has faced a lot of backlash for his dramatised retellings of real people’s lives. Most recently, Ryan’s newest TV show, which tells the story of John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife, Carolyn Bessette, has caused a bit of drama in the Kennedy family.

Jack Schlossberg, nephew of John F. Kennedy Jr., called out Ryan Murphy for not contacting his family before writing the show in a massive statement on social media last summer, and he didn’t hold back.

“If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy. The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life,” Jake said.

“I would hope that Mr Murphy would donate some of the millions of dollars of profits that he’s making to maybe some of the causes that John championed throughout his life. Maybe he would donate some of that money to the JFK library to help keep President Kennedy’s memory alive, but he’s not. He’s making money. This is not a documentary.”

Ryan Murphy has since clapped back at these comments, defending his decision not to contact the Kennedy family during the show’s creation as a choice for creative integrity.

“As a writer, it’s healthier and more effective to have some distance from the subject matter,” he told Variety. “It allows you to be a lot more objective in how you approach the material, versus when you’re talking to people personally, you feel a sense of responsibility of relaying exactly what they’re telling you because they’ve given you their time.”

He continued: “It’s an incredibly large family as well. So if you were to talk about consulting them, where would you even begin?”

Jack Schlossberg’s statement highlighted the negative attention the Kennedy family has received in recent years, especially after Donald Trump renamed the Kennedy Centre after himself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno)

“I think in the last year, two years, three years, partly because of RFK Jr., but also partly because Donald Trump has used JFK as sort of a human punching bag, both by renaming the Kennedy Centre after himself, by doing a false reinvestigation into the assassination and dismantling all the programs that he fought for,” Jake said.

He continued: “There’s a lot of misinformation now and iconography being used about the Kennedy family, my family, at a time when we really can’t afford to confuse people. We really need to take every breath that we have to try to make things better. So, if Ryan Murphy really cares so much about the Kennedy family, my uncle John, maybe he would try to do something about getting Trump out of power.”

Ryan Murphy claimed he plans to donate, and basically told Jack to stick to lip-synching on Instagram. Yikes.

“I am going to donate,” Murphy told Variety in June 2025. “I also like Jack’s Instagram when he just lip syncs to ’90s girl group stuff. I want more of that. But I think it would be really hard if your relatives are always in the media.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via John Salangsang/Shutterstock and Disney+