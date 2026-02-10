The Tab

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori finally reveals why she’s always naked in public

She wears next to nothing

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori is known for her daring fashion looks, always stepping out in public almost naked, and she’s finally revealed why she constantly bares it all.

From the naked dress she famously wore at the Grammys to popping for a meeting in nothing but a bikini made of candy, the 31-year-old, who married Kanye in a private ceremony in 2022, isn’t afraid to step out in next to nothing.

In fact, it’s rare to see her in anything more than a tiny bra or sheer bodysuit, and the architectural designer has claimed it’s all part of her “artwork”.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair, she said: “I had an obvious obsession with nudity. I was naked everywhere. I didn’t detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again. I live my artwork.”

Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Basically, she sees doesn’t see nudity as being naked – she views it as a form of artistic expression. Bianca went on to slam people who suggest Kanye forces her to dress nude, saying: “I wouldn’t be doing something I didn’t want to do.

“Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. So it was like a collaboration, it was never ‘I was being told to do something’ … If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn’t he give you a dress or something?”

Speaking about being the most Googled woman in 2025, she added: “I’m trying not to sound like I’m bragging, but it is not a position that anybody in time has ever had that much visibility without speech.

“If it was just nudity, a lot of people would have that. But it also proves in a time that was so overexposed and vulnerable, that mystery still has power.”

Featured image credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

