Meet North West’s friend group of super rich 12-year-olds she’s always making TikToks with

I’m jealous of their life tbh

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West has just launched her own Instagram account run by her parents, and she keeps posting pictures with the same two girls, but who are the other two members of this iconic friend group? Here’s what we know.

Everleigh is the granddaughter of the man who founded The Cheesecake Factory

Even before her Instagram account was created, North West was sharing videos with Everleigh on TikTok. The pair seem to have been friends for several years. Everleigh is from a super-rich family; her grandfather is multimillionaire David M. Overton. This man is the mind behind the massive American restaurant franchise, The Cheesecake Factory. His net worth isn’t publicly available, but it’s tied to The Cheesecake Factory’s valuation, which is currently $3.5 billion.

Everleigh doesn’t have a social media presence outside of the videos she’s in on North’s accounts. We do know that David Overton has three sons, Adam, Kevin and Darren, and at least four grandchildren, including Everleigh.

North and Everleigh might have met at the posh, super-exclusive private Los Angeles elementary school that North West used to attend.

Leah Ruby is suspected to be the daughter of mega-rich business owners

North West’s other close friend is Leah Ruby. Unlike Everleigh, she hasn’t been in North’s videos as long, but many of her most iconic recent posts, like the viral face-tattoo photo shoots and coloured-wig TikToks, featured Leah as well as Everleigh.

A lot less is known about Leah, as it seems her parents aren’t very front-facing with their wealth. People online have speculated that her parents are multi-company owners who are potentially worth more than the Kardashians, but none of these claims are actually backed up. It looks like Leah’s parents want to keep her family background as private as possible.

Still, she’s a fan favourite in North’s comments, as everyone loves their super cool photoshoots, complete with designer clothing and actual grillz. Oh, to be a 12-year-old nepo baby!

