The hidden (and genius) deeper meaning of Chappell Roan’s x-rated dress at the Grammys

It wasn’t just nips, the dress had a message

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Chappell Roan once again went viral for red carpet antics, but this time she was nearly naked at the Grammys instead of fighting with photographers.

Nude-illusion dresses have become a staple of red carpets in recent years, with Kanye West’s partner, Bianca Censori, breaking the internet at last year’s Grammys. She attended the event in what was essentially a form-fitting snake skin, with literally everything on show.

Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Credit: Photo by Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

A full 365 days later, and Chappell Roan has jumped on her bandwagon with a more artistic approach to the nude illusion. Predictably, the prudes of the world have slammed her for it – yawn.

“A mess, she looks like a freak,” one painfully boring person wrote.

Another said: “Just no class at all.”

The rest of the internet wasn’t so archaic, dubbing the ensemble everything from “iconic” to “goddess.” I’m going with this lot, especially after seeing the inspiration behind the gorg outfit.

Chappell Roan sported Mugler at the Grammys

As per Vanity Fair, Chappell Roan was wearing Castro Freitas’ contemporary recreation of Thierry Mugler’s iconic dress from 1998. It made a splash back then, and certainly did last night.

Castro Freitas did recreations of those looks for his SS26 debut, which he premiered at Paris Fashion Week in 2025. He remixed some of the original creator’s legendary designs, giving them a modern twist with a deeper message.

“The collection revives old Hollywood glamour and the fetishised cliché of the showgirl, portrayed on the silver screen as a modern goddess and assimilated in the cultural psyche as a temptress assuming various forms,” the designer said last year.

He pulled inspiration from the famous showgirls of history, like the Bible’s Salomé, illutrating that our “eternal fascination” with them is not just because of feathers and glitter, but “the human contradictions that are often embodied by – or projected onto – their complex characters.”

Chef’s kiss.

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

The best romantic films and shows set in London to watch this Valentine’s Day

Muna Aden

These films and shows set in London might not solve your love life, but they’ll at least make it feel mildly cinematic.

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

Hayley Soen

‘The worst specimen of his family’

traitors season four cast looking fed up as if there is beef james jade roxy

The many, many Traitors season four players who still had beef to resolve beyond the show

Claudia Cox

Jack and Jade felt ‘let down’ by Stephen

