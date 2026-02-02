The hidden (and genius) deeper meaning of Chappell Roan’s x-rated dress at the Grammys

It wasn’t just nips, the dress had a message

3 hours ago

Chappell Roan once again went viral for red carpet antics, but this time she was nearly naked at the Grammys instead of fighting with photographers.

Nude-illusion dresses have become a staple of red carpets in recent years, with Kanye West’s partner, Bianca Censori, breaking the internet at last year’s Grammys. She attended the event in what was essentially a form-fitting snake skin, with literally everything on show.

A full 365 days later, and Chappell Roan has jumped on her bandwagon with a more artistic approach to the nude illusion. Predictably, the prudes of the world have slammed her for it – yawn.

“A mess, she looks like a freak,” one painfully boring person wrote.

Another said: “Just no class at all.”

The rest of the internet wasn’t so archaic, dubbing the ensemble everything from “iconic” to “goddess.” I’m going with this lot, especially after seeing the inspiration behind the gorg outfit.

Chappell Roan sported Mugler at the Grammys

As per Vanity Fair, Chappell Roan was wearing Castro Freitas’ contemporary recreation of Thierry Mugler’s iconic dress from 1998. It made a splash back then, and certainly did last night.

Castro Freitas did recreations of those looks for his SS26 debut, which he premiered at Paris Fashion Week in 2025. He remixed some of the original creator’s legendary designs, giving them a modern twist with a deeper message.

“The collection revives old Hollywood glamour and the fetishised cliché of the showgirl, portrayed on the silver screen as a modern goddess and assimilated in the cultural psyche as a temptress assuming various forms,” the designer said last year.

He pulled inspiration from the famous showgirls of history, like the Bible’s Salomé, illutrating that our “eternal fascination” with them is not just because of feathers and glitter, but “the human contradictions that are often embodied by – or projected onto – their complex characters.”

Chef’s kiss.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Javier Rojas/PI via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock