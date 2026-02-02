The Tab

Miley Cyrus had a super shady reaction to Lady Gaga’s Grammys win, so what’s the beef?!

Lady Gaga once stuck up for Miley

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Miley Cyrus has people convinced there’s some serious tension brewing after she appeared to react less than graciously when Lady Gaga beat her at the Grammy Awards this Sunday.

Both singers were nominated for best pop vocal album, with Miley up for Something Beautiful and Gaga competing with her latest project, Mayhem. When Gaga was announced as the winner, she burst into tears, shared a kiss with her fiancé Michael Polansky, and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter, who had also just lost out on the award, was spotted jumping to her feet, clapping and smiling as the camera panned the room. Miley, however? Not so much.

When the camera cut to her, she was still firmly in her seat, not clapping, and appeared to mutter something to her fiancé Maxx Morando while wearing a faint grin. She notably failed to stand or applaud again as Gaga took to the stage to accept her award.

Gaga remained visibly emotional during her speech, telling the audience: “I’ve been making music since I was a little girl and every time I’m here I still feel like I need to pinch myself. I respect everybody in this room so much.”

CBS

One person wrote, “Miley’s face during Lady Gaga winning? EXCUSE ME?!”, while another added, “Now I need an explanation on why Miley sat for Gaga….”

The moment feels even messier when you remember that Gaga once publicly defended Miley during one of the most controversial moments of her career.

Back in 2013, Miley caused uproar with her MTV VMAs performance alongside Robin Thicke, as she transitioned from Disney to pop. While many criticised the performance, Gaga came to Miley’s defence on Watch What Happens Live.

“Everybody needs to lighten up and leave her alone,” Gaga said at the time. “It’s pop music. Everybody’s entitled to their own artistic expression.”

She also praised Miley for growing up in the public eye, adding that she deserved the freedom to experiment and evolve.

So… why the icy energy now?

Some people on X rushed to defend Miley, insisting the snub wasn’t about Gaga at all, but about Andrew Watt, Gaga’s producer: “THE SHADE MILEY NOT STANDING UP FOR GAGA WHATS GOING ON AND WHY IS WATT PROBABLY THE REASON.”

Watt previously worked closely with Miley on her 2020 album Plastic Hearts, and people believe there’s lingering bad blood between the two.

“Miley was never going to stand up when Watt was on the stage, it had nothing to do with Gaga,” one person wrote. “Please learn your history before speaking on her.”

While neither Miley nor Watt has ever publicly addressed the rumored feud, speculation has swirled for years that the pair had a brief relationship during the making of Plastic Hearts, and that things didn’t end smoothly.

So was Miley throwing shade at Gaga… or just refusing to clap for someone else she really doesn’t want to see winning?

Featured image credit: CBS, John Salangsang/Shutterstock

