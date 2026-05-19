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Exclusive: Women’s Aid releases statement on ‘worrying’ MAFS UK s*xual assault allegations

‘We are told that these programmes are about finding love, yet abuse and control are not love’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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In an exclusive statement shared with The Tab, women’s charity Women’s Aid has responded to the MAFS UK sexual assault allegations that were outlined in a new BBC Panorama investigation on Tuesday. They have called the allegations “troubling” and “incredibly worrying,” and said they have been “calling out abusive behaviours” on the show for years.

Channel 4 has launched an external review after three women came forward with alleged experiences of sexual assault during the experiment in a BBC Panorama investigation called The Dark Side of Married At First Sight. In a press release, Channel 4 insisted that MAFS UK is “produced under some of the most comprehensive and robust welfare protocols in the industry” and “appropriate action was taken” when concerns related to welfare were raised.

In a new statement, the CEO of Women’s Aid, Farah Nazeer, told The Tab: “Last night’s Panorama, looking at allegations of domestic abuse and serious sexual assault from contestants of Married at First Sight UK, made for disturbing and sobering viewing. For years, Women’s Aid, and countless viewers have been calling out abusive behaviours aired on Married at First Sight UK and other dating and entertainment programmes. We have urged producers to reach out and work with specialist organisations like us, to enable them to identify abusive behaviours and act quicker to protect the women at risk of harm.

Credit: Channel 4

 “Over the years, we have worked with contestants, including Shona Manderson, to raise awareness of the wide spectrum of violence against women and girls. We have called for survivors to be believed, we have called for better safeguarding and better follow-up care. The tragic reality is that violence against women and girls does not discriminate and can impact anyone, even if they are being watched by millions on national television.”

The women’s charity continued: “Panorama has exposed some troubling and incredibly worrying allegations. We are told that these programmes are about finding love, yet abuse and control are not love. Producers have a duty of care to contestants and a responsibility to younger viewers – it is time they take it seriously. We stand ready to help all involved get this right.”

All episodes of MAFS UK have been removed from streaming services, and holiday company TUI told BBC News it is pausing sponsorship of the show.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: BBC

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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